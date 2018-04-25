India Down 2 Places In Press Freedom Index, BJP Troll Armies Indicted For Hate Speech

Select a date Select month April 2018 March 2018 February 2018 January 2018 December 2017 November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Governance Newsletter Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

Mumbai: India fell two places to 138 of 180 countries in the 2018 World Press Freedom Index, compiled annually by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), an international NGO, down from 136 in 2017.

Countries that rank lower than India on human development indices, such as Haiti (60), Niger (63) and Sierra Leone (79), fared better on the index.

Among BRICS nations, Russia (148) and China (176) fared worse, while among the neighbours, India fared better only than Pakistan (139) and Bangladesh (146).

Hate speech “shared and amplified on social networks, often by troll armies in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pay”, and the pervasive threats and physical violence inflicted on journalists were cited as factors responsible for India’s fall in ranking, according to the report, released on April 25, 2018.

Three journalists were murdered over 24 hours in March 2018, including Sandeep Sharma, killed by a speeding truck when reporting on Madhya Pradesh’s ‘sand mafia’; and two journalists from the Hindi newspaper Dainik Bhaskar, who were hit by an SUV when returning from covering a Ram Navami march in Bihar.

The global ranking is a recognised measure of a country’s press independence and pluralism, the safety afforded to journalists when carrying out their work and the legislative framework supporting the media. Questionnaires are completed by media professionals, lawyers and sociologists experts worldwide and a score attributed to each country.

The rise in hatred

India has the 12th highest abuse score in the index (60.1), higher than Russia (55.8), Pakistan (49.7) and Myanmar (47.4). The indicator uses data on the intensity of abuse and violence against media actors to demonstrate the level of hostility faced by press in each country.

“A climate of hatred is steadily more visible in the index,” the report said, highlighting the online smear campaigns spearheaded by “the most radical nationalists, who vilify and threaten [journalists] with physical reprisals”.

Where physical violence is not used, mainstream journalists self-censor from criticising the government due to the threat of sedition by prosecutors invoking Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code, the RSF report said.

Three Indian journalists were murdered in connection with their work in 2017, RSF data show, including Gauri Lankesh who was shot outside her home in Bengaluru. Lankesh was a target of an online hate campaign.

India’s National Crime Records Bureau began recording attacks on journalists in 2014. During 2014-16, 189 attacks against journalists were registered nationwide, 14 in 2014, 28 in 2015 and 47 in 2016 (the last year for which data were available).

Between 2014-16, Uttar Pradesh registered the most attacks (67)–and only seven persons were arrested–followed by Madhya Pradesh (50) and Bihar (22). These three states accounted for 74% of cases nationwide. Madhya Pradesh reported the most arrests (66)–10 in 2014, 32 in 2015 and four in 2016.

India currently ranks 12th globally for impunity in murder cases against journalists, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists’ Impunity Index.

Hindu nationalists “trying to purge all manifestations of ‘anti-national thought’ from the national debate” are a further reason given for India’s deteriorating media environment, the RSF report said.

(Sanghera, a graduate of King’s College London, is an intern with IndiaSpend.)

