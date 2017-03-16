In UP, Punjab And Goa, Increase In MLAs Without Criminal Records

Select a date Select month March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Search with Google

There has been a decrease in the number of members of legislative assembly (MLAs) with criminal records in Uttar Pradesh (UP), Punjab and Goa of the five states that elected new state governments, according to our analysis of data compiled by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), an advocacy.

Of 690 MLAs elected in UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa, 27.8% (192) have a criminal record, while 20% (140) face serious criminal charges, such as murder, kidnapping and extortion, the data show.

While the number of MLAs with criminal records declined in three of five states, the number of MLAs with serious criminal charges increased in all states, except Manipur.

Source: Association for Democratic Reforms

The Bharatiya Janata Party swept UP with a record 312 of 403 seats, and the Congress emerged as the single largest party in three of five states.

As many as 1,000 candidates contesting the elections in the five states had criminal charges against them and 850 candidates had serious criminal charges, as IndiaSpend reported in March 2017.

Largest increase in MLAs without criminal record in UP

There was a 19.2% rise in the number of MLAs without a criminal record in UP in 2017 over 2012, the largest increase in crime-free lower-house legislators among the five states.

The new UP assembly will have 260 MLAs (of 403) without a criminal record. The state saw a decline in the number of MLAs with a criminal record, from 189 in 2012 to 143 in 2017.

However, the number of MLAs with serious criminal records in UP has gone up from 98 in 2012 to 107 in 2017.

Source: Association for Democratic Reforms

Punjab reported a 3% increase in the number of MLAs without criminal records in 2017 over 2012, with 19 MLAs with a clean record elected in 2017 compared to 16 in 2012.

Goa saw an increase of 10% in MLAs without criminal records, with 31 MLAs with no criminal record being elected in 2017 compared to 28 in 2012.

Manipur and Uttarakhand saw a decline in the number of MLAs with no criminal records.

Manipur, which had no MLAs with criminal records in 2012, elected two MLAs with serious criminal charges. In Uttarakhand, these numbers more than tripled, from four in 2012 to 14 in 2017.

540 crorepatis among 690 MLAs whose records were analysed

Of the 690 MLAs whose records were analysed by ADR, 192 had criminal cases registered against them and 140 had serious offences registered: 540 are crorepatis.

Of 140 candidates in five states, 10 faced murder and 37 attempt-to-murder charges. There was a decline in the overall proportion of MLAs facing criminal charges across these states, from 33.6% in 2012 to 27.8% in 2017.

Of 403 MLAs in UP, 36% have a criminal record and 26% face serious criminal charges; the BJP has 83 (of 312) MLAs with criminal charges–compared with 25 of 47 in 2012–followed by 11 of the Samajwadi Party.

Source: Association for Democratic Reforms

In UP, eight MLAs have declared cases related to murder against themselves and 34 MLAs have declared cases related to attempt to murder. These declarations are required by the Election Commission of India. Criminal cases do not debar anyone from contesting elections.

In Punjab, the number of MLAs with serious criminal records went up from five to 11 between 2012 and 2017. Punjab had 11 MLAs with criminal charges, of which seven were from the Congress, including chief-minister elect Capt Amarinder Singh (four charges relating to cheating and forgery) and Navjot Singh Sidhu (one charge of murder).

Goan MLAs with serious charges over the same period (2012-17) rose from two to six, according to the ADR data.

(Salve is an analyst with IndiaSpend.)

