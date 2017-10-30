In 30 Months, 3,896 Public Servants, 41 Politicians Involved In Corruption Cases

Select a date Select month October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

As many as 1,629 cases of corruption were reported in India–in which 9,960 people were involved or 11 every day–under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, over two-and-half years ending June 30 2017, according to this reply to the Rajya Sabha (upper house of Parliament) on August 10, 2017.

Of 9,960 people involved in the cases, 6,023 or 60% were private persons/citizens, 3,896 or 39% were public servants and 41 were politicians, data show.

Corruption cases registered increased by almost 10% from 617 in 2015 to 673 in 2016. As many as 339 cases were registered during the first six months of 2017.

Source: Rajya Sabha

As many as 2,303 people–almost three every day–were convicted for corruption under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, over two-and-half years ending June 30, 2017. Of the persons convicted, 59% or 1,356 were public servants, 41% or 943 were private citizens and four politicians.

Source: Rajya Sabha

Cases that ended in convictions increased 16% from 434 in 2015 to 503 in 2016. During the first six months of 2017, 199 such cases ended in a conviction, data show.

As many as 6,414 corruption cases under trial were pending as of June 30, 2017, involving 35,770 people that includes 18,780 citizens, 16,875 public servants and 115 politicians. Pending cases have come down from 6,663 in 2015 to 6,414 as of June 30, 2017.

As many as 850 corruption cases are under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation, of which 14 are “gathering dust for over five years”, the Central Vigilance Commission said, India Today reported on October 26, 2017.

India fares poorly on corruption perception index, ranks 79 of 176 countries

India was ranked 79 of 176 countries, scoring 40 on the “Corruption Perception Index 2016” released in January 2017, by Transparency International, a global advocacy on corruption.

Denmark and New Zealand topped the list scoring 90 each, followed by Finland. The global average score was 43.

India dropped three ranks in 2016 over 2015 from 76 of 167 countries in 2015 and 85 of 174 countries in 2014.

Among BRICS countries, South Africa performed better and was ranked 64 in 2016; India, China and Brazil were ranked 79, followed by Russia ranking the lowest (131).

Source: Transparency International

India’s poor performance is attributed to the inability to tackle small corruption cases as well as large scandals, the Transparency International report said. “The impact of corruption on poverty, illiteracy and police brutality shows that not only the economy is growing – but also inequality.”

(Mallapur is an analyst with IndiaSpend.)

(Mallapur is an analyst with IndiaSpend.)

__________________________________________________________________

