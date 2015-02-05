Home » Latest Reports » In 2015, 2.5 Million Indians Died Due To Pollution, Highest In The World
In 2015, 2.5 Million Indians Died Due To Pollution, Highest In The World
Swagata Yadavar,
October 23, 2017
India accounted for 27% of all deaths attributed to pollution with 2.5 million deaths in 2015, according to a global study. China, with 1.8 million, had the second-most deaths, and accounted for 20% of all pollution deaths.
One in every four deaths (24.4%) in India in 2015 was related to pollution, the study revealed.
Source: Global Burden of Disease, 2015
Pollution was responsible for nine million premature deaths in 2015–16% of all deaths worldwide–three times more than AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria combined and 15 times more than all wars and other forms of violence, according to the ’Commission on Pollution and Health’ study published in the medical journal Lancet on October 19, 2017.
Source: The Lancet
Pollution disproportionately affected the poor and vulnerable, since 92% of all deaths due to pollution occur in low and middle income countries. Pollution also affected productivity in these countries, reducing their gross domestic product by 2% per year, the study estimated.
(Yadavar is a principal correspondent with IndiaSpend.)
We welcome feedback. Please write to respond@indiaspend.org. We reserve the right to edit responses for language and grammar.
__________________________________________________________________
“Liked this story? Indiaspend.org is a non-profit, and we depend on readers like you to drive our public-interest journalism efforts. Donate Rs 500; Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000.”
K SHESHU BABU
October 23, 2017 at 10:16 pm
The data presented reflect gravity of the situation. Government should immediately take up the issue and monitor the climate situation and pollution levels. Otherwise it may be too late to reduce ollution levels