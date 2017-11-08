Himachal Per Capita Income = Gujarat, Better On Most Social Indicators

Select a date Select month November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

Youth take a pledge to vote as part of an awareness campaign in Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh (HP). As an electoral debate over development rages amidst upcoming assembly polls in HP and Gujarat, our analysis found that while HP’s per capita income is almost equal to Gujarat’s, the Himalayan state is better off in six of the seven social indicators we considered.

With the Himachal Pradesh (HP) polls due on November 9, 2017, and Gujarat on December 14, 2017, there has been a raging electoral debate on development between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the two primary contenders for power in each state.

Since 1990, Gujarat has been governed by the BJP for the 22 years. Over the same period, HP has been alternatively governed by the Congress and the BJP–15 years by the Congress and 12 by the BJP–according to Election Commission data.

IndiaSpend analysed different government data and found that while HP’s per capita income is almost equal to Gujarat’s, the Himalayan state is better off in six of seven social indicators we considered: Infant mortality rate (IMR), sex ratio, literacy rate among men and women, underweight prevalence among children, crime rate against women and crime rate against scheduled castes (SCs).

Among 29 states, Gujarat is India’s second-most industrialised state by gross valued added, its state gross domestic product is fourth-highest in the country, and it is ranked fifth by per capita income, according to government data, IndiaSpend reported on November 2, 2017.

Source: Reserve Bank of IndiaNote: Base year: 2011-12 (at constant prices)

Despite Gujarat’s economic power–the state produces almost 7.5% of India’s gross domestic product–HP does better than Gujarat on the social indicators we chose, barring the rate of cognisable crimes (which the police can investigate without a magistrate’s order) against women. While Gujarat registered 26.3 crimes per 100,000 women, the figure was 37.4 in HP, according to 2015 data from the National Crime Records Bureau.

In relation to cognisable crimes against SCs, Gujarat reported 25.7 crimes per 100,000 SCs, compared to 5.5 in HP, data show. In Gujarat, 95 of 100 suspects in crimes against SCs are acquitted, IndiaSpend reported on July 23, 2016.

More than 39% of children in Gujarat are underweight–the national average is 36%–compared to 21% in HP, according to the National Family Health Survey 2015-16, the latest available data. Gujarat is ranked 25th among 29 states–only ahead of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand.

Himachal Pradesh Tops Gujarat On Social Indicators Indicator Gujarat HimachalPradesh Infant Mortality Rate(Deaths per 1,000 live births) 33 28 Women who are literate (In %) 72.9 88.2 Men who are literate (In %) 89.6 96.2 Children under 5 yearswho are underweight (In %) 39.3 21.2 Sex Ratio(Females per 1,000 males) 919 972 Crime Against Women(Cases per 100,000 population) 26.3 37.4 Cognisable Crimes against SCs(Cases per 100,000 population) 25.7 5.5

Source: National Family Health Survey 2015-16 (Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat); National Crime Records Bureau; Sample Registration System Statistical Report 2015

As many as 33 infants die per 1,000 live births in Gujarat, compared to 28 in HP, according to the Sample Registration System Statistical Report 2015, the latest available data.

In Gujarat, there are 919 women per 1,000 men, compared to 972 women per 1,000 men in HP, according to census data. The sex ratio of 919 in Gujarat is a minor decline from 920 in 2001, though there was an improvement in the child sex-ratio from 883 to 890 between 2001 and 2011, IndiaSpend reported on June 23, 2015.

Among urban areas, Mahesana (762 girls per 1,000 boys) in Gujarat reported the lowest child sex ratio in India, followed by Agra (772) and Modinagar (778) in Uttar Pradesh, and English Bazaar (781) in West Bengal, IndiaSpend reported on August 2, 2017.

(Saha is an MA Gender and Development graduate from the Institute of Development Studies, University of Sussex.)

