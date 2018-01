Haryana Gave Up More Forests Than Any State, Now Asks Money For Afforestation

Select a date Select month January 2018 December 2017 November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

Haryana diverted the most forest–79.44 sq km or about 200 times the size of Delhi’s Lodhi Gardens or 900 times size of Mumbai’s Nariman Point–from its forest area of 1,584 sq km between 2014-15 and 2016-17, according to this reply to the Lok Sabha (lower house of Parliament) on December 22, 2017.

Up to 3% of Haryana’s land, nearly the size of Delhi, is officially marked as forests.

The top state in diverting forests for purposes like infrastructure and industrial projects is now reaching out to the central government for funds under the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) for forest conservation activities, the Times of India reported on January 10, 2018.

The Forest Conservation Act, 1980, requires project developers to pay for compensatory afforestation in lieu of forest lands diverted for their use. The money goes to a central corpus, the CAMPA Fund, which now amounts to more than Rs 50,000 crore, managed by an ad-hoc authority constituted by the Supreme Court, IndiaSpend reported on November 24, 2017.

States receive 10% of the CAMPA fund to use for afforestation and forest conservation.

The Haryana government has decided to approach the union ministry of environment, forest and climate change to remove the cap of 10%, and allow expenditure on plantation of trees and forest management activities according to the requirement of the state government.

The state has taken the decision in light of the National Forest Policy (NFP), which mandates for plain areas to have 20% forest and tree cover. The NFP is an overarching policy for forest management to bring at least a third of India’s total area under forest or tree cover.

Telangana, MP, Odisha other top forest-diverting states

Haryana, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Maharashtra together diverted 560.69 sq km of forest area–almost the size of Puducherry–for non-forestry purposes, accounting for more than 50% of forest diverted between 2014-15 and 2016-17.

During the 2014-17 period, Telangana diverted 71.49 sq km of forest land followed by Madhya Pradesh (64.20 sq km), Odisha (58.59 sq km) and Maharashtra (52.85 sq km).

Over three financial years to 2017, Haryana received about Rs 105 crore from the CAMPA fund, according to the Lok Sabha reply.

Source: Lok Sabha