Gujarat Assembly Has Fewer Women MLAs In 2017 Than In 2012

Select a date Select month January 2018 December 2017 November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

The proportion of female members of legislative assembly (MLAs) in Gujarat has fallen to 7% (13 MLAs), two percentage points lesser than 9% (16 MLAs) in the 2012 assembly.

The last time Gujarat assembly had 13 women MLAs was in 2007, according to Election Commission data.

As many as 1,693 (93%) of 1,815 candidates were men and only 122 (7%) were women in the 2017 elections as against 1,569 men (94%) and 97 women (6%) in the 2012 assembly elections.

In the last five elections, the proportion of women candidates has varied between 4-7%.

Source: Association for Democratic Reform

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the winning party in Gujarat, fielded 12 female candidates–6% of its 181 candidates. Of the 12, nine were elected to the assembly, a strike rate of 75%.

Congress, which closely followed BJP in the results, fielded 10 female candidates, 6% of its 176 candidates, and four were elected to the assembly, a strike rate of 40%.

While Bahujan Samaj Party fielded 7% women, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) fielded 2% women.

With only 13 of the 122 women candidates winning the elections, the strike rate is 10.6%, according to this report by the Association for Democratic Reforms, an advocacy.

Source: Association for Democratic Reforms

In 12 of the 13 constituencies where female candidates won, the closest opponent was a male candidate. Only Bhavnagar East had BJP’s Vibhavari Dave contesting against Congress’s Nitaben Rathod. Dave won by a margin of 22,442 votes.

The highest margin–110,819 votes–was seen in Choryashi where Patel Zankhana Hiteshkumar of the BJP won the seat. The lowest margin was in Kalol where Sumanben Chauhan (BJP) won with a margin of 1,982 votes.

Haryana has highest proportion of women MLAs

The highest female representation in a state assembly is in Haryana, which has 13 women MLAs as part of its 90-member assembly, or 14.4%.

Haryana is followed by Rajasthan with 28 women MLAs (14.1%) in its 199-member assembly.

Nagaland and Mizoram have no women MLAs.

Source: Association for Democratic Reform

Note: As of January 9, 2018

The representation of women members of Parliament (12%) is higher than the national average of women representatives in state assemblies (9%) but still inadequate, IndiaSpend reported on March 8, 2016.

40% panchayats have a woman sarpanch

Of 238,617 gram panchayats (village councils) across the country, 94,583 (40%) have a woman sarpanch (village chief), according to this reply to the Lok Sabha (lower house of Parliament) on November 24, 2017.

Including panchayat members, women account for over 46% of elected representatives of the village councils. The Constitution mandates 33% reservations for women in seats and offices of chairpersons in panchayats.

Elected women sarpanchs have indicated signs of harassment and non-cooperation, as IndiaSpend reported on March 8, 2017.

(Shreya is a data analyst with IndiaSpend.)

We welcome feedback. Please write to respond@indiaspend.org. We reserve the right to edit responses for language and grammar.

__________________________________________________________________

“Liked this story? Indiaspend.org is a non-profit, and we depend on readers like you to drive our public-interest journalism efforts. Donate Rs 500; Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000.”