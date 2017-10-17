Delhi’s Air Quality Could Improve 90% If Stubble-Burn In Fields Is Stopped

Select a date Select month October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

A farmer in Chandigarh burning paddy husks after a harvest. Stopping the burning of such stubble could improve air quality in Delhi by 90%, according to a 2016 study.

Farmers outside India’s capital have started to burn the post-harvest straw from their fields, heralding the onset of north India’s toxic-air season. Stopping the burning of such straw, or stubble, and other biomass could improve air quality in Delhi by 90%, according to a 2016 apportionment study by the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur.

Stubble burning was banned in 2015 by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), India’s apex court on matters concerning the environment.

While the NGT asked Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan & UP to enforce the ban on agriculture crop-residue burning in 2015 (with fines ranging from Rs 2,500 for landowners, with less than two acres, to Rs 15,000 for farmers with over five acres, per incident of crop burning) the burn continues.

Farmers have said that removing stubble from farms is expensive, and not economically viable without state support.

To change that, on October 13, the NGT ordered Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to name biomass energy plants and other industries that could use crop residue as fuel and asked these states to ensure farmers got equipment to remove stubble at low or no cost depending on their financial and land owning capacity.

We storified a thread of tweets put out on October 16, 2017, to tell you how the stubble-burn affects the air over Delhi.

#Stubble burning continues in north India despite NGT ban. Follow our thread on #airpollution in & around India’s capital 1/12 — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) October 16, 2017

What constitutes pollutants in Delhi’s air? 2/12 pic.twitter.com/7PmDiL25Tv — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) October 16, 2017

Stopping burning of biomass residue (incl. crops) could improve Delhi's air quality by 90%. Our Nov 2016 report 3/12 https://t.co/hTze3qcskI pic.twitter.com/w2dw5MyXYa — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) October 16, 2017

In 2015, the National Green Tribunal asked Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan & UP to enforce ban on agriculture crop residue burning 4/12 — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) October 16, 2017

Landowners with <2 acre would pay Rs 2,500, those with 2-5 acre Rs 5,000, >5 acres Rs 15,000 per incident of crop burning: NGT said 5/12 — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) October 16, 2017

As of Oct 2017, #cropburning continues; farmers say it is too expensive & only 10-15 days before new sowing to remove stubble 6/12 — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) October 16, 2017

Cost of getting the stubble removed is Rs 3,500/hectare, more economic for farmers to burn stubble: https://t.co/T0POrOaS7l 7/12 — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) October 16, 2017

As of Oct 9, 72 cases detected in Punjab with Rs 1.75 lakh penalty, 105 cases in Haryana, Rs52,000 compensation https://t.co/s2390aVoOs 8/12 — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) October 16, 2017

Alternatives to burning: energy production, biogas generation, feedstock for cattle, composting, conversion in biochar: IIT-K study 9/12 — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) October 16, 2017

On Oct 13, NGT ordered Punjab, UP & Haryana to name biomass energy plants, other industries which can use crop residue as fuel 10/12 — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) October 16, 2017

States were also asked to provide balers, happy seeders to farmers either without or at nominal cost 11/12 — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) October 16, 2017

A baler compresses raked crops. A happy seeder cuts & lifts rice straw, sows wheat into soil & deposits straw over sown area as mulch 12/12 — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) October 16, 2017

