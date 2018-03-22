Climate Change Could Reduce Farm Output, Increase Number Of India’s Hungry: Report

Select a date Select month March 2018 February 2018 January 2018 December 2017 November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Governance Newsletter Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

New Delhi: In 2030, India’s agriculture output might be 7 points lower at 1.56 times the 2010 level against a potential 1.63 times without climate change, and the number of hungry 22.5% higher at 90.5 million against 73.9 million without climate change, according to an international food security report.

“Climate change is the most pressing issue facing [south Asia], given its implications for the food security of already vulnerable populations,” according to the 2018 Global Food Policy Report, launched on March 20, 2018, by the International Food Policy Research Institute, a global agriculture think-tank based in Washington DC, US.

“Increasing climatic variability, extreme weather events, and rising temperatures pose new challenges to ensuring food and nutrition security in the region,” the report said.

Concerns regarding the impact of climate change on India’s farm sector were also highlighted in India’s 2018 Economic Survey. With half of the country’s farms unirrigated, agriculture growth rates in India fluctuate a lot, according to the survey.

Between 2004 and 2016, India’s inflation-adjusted agricultural growth averaged 3.2% but the standard deviation–a measure of how much individual values deviate from the average–was 2.7 compared with 0.7 for China where growth averaged 4.4% in those years, the survey said.

A one-degree-Celsius rise in temperature reduces farmer incomes by 6.2% during the kharif (winter) season and 6% during rabi (monsoon) season in unirrigated districts, the survey said.

For every 100 mm drop in average rainfall, farmer incomes fall 15% during the kharif season and 7% during rabi, the survey said.

Temperatures in India are likely to rise by 3-4 degree Celsius by the end of the 21st century, according to the survey.

Extreme increases in temperature (rising to the top 20% of a district’s temperature range) and decline in rainfall (dropping to the bottom 20% of a district’s rainfall range) cause farm income losses of 15-18%, on average, in irrigated areas, and 20-25% in unirrigated areas, translating into Rs 3,600 a year for the median farm household, the survey said.

Extreme rainfall shocks increase the risk of severe floods. India could see a six-fold increase in population exposed to such floods by 2040–to 25 million people from 3.7 million facing the risk between 1971 and 2004–if no efforts are made to mitigate the circumstances, IndiaSpend reported on February 10, 2018.

International agri think-tank @IFPRI released Global Food Policy Report 2018, its seventh edition, on March 20, 2018. Follow this thread for highlights (1/13) — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) March 21, 2018

Foregrounding climate change as most pressing issue for S Asia, the report sees impact on India's agri output, per capita food intake & hungry popn in 2030, 2050 (2/13) — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) March 21, 2018

India’s agri output seen 7 points lower in 2030–at 1.56X of 2010 level against potential 1.63X without climate change; 15 points lower in 2050 at 2.01X against 2.16X (3/13) — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) March 21, 2018

Per capita food intake seen 17% lower in 2030–at 2,651 kcal/day against potential 2,697 kcal/day without climate change; 38% lower in 2050 at 2,883 kcal/day against 2,998 kcal/day (4/13) — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) March 21, 2018

No. of hungry people 22.5% higher in 2030–at 90.5mn against estimated 73.9mn without climate change; 0.2% higher in 2050 at 45mn against 44.9mn (5/13) — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) March 21, 2018

Indian govt’s agri spending is 6% of country’s agri GDP; China 23.6%, Afghanistan 4.6%, Bangladesh 8%, Bhutan 22%, Maldives 7%, Nepal 6.8%, Pakistan 1.6%, Sri Lanka 10.8% (6/13) — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) March 21, 2018

Indian govt spends 6% of its total expenditure on agriculture; China 9.3%, Afghanistan 2%, Bangladesh 11%, Bhutan 13%, Maldives 0.74%, Nepal 11%, Pakistan 2%, Sri Lanka 5.7% (7/13) — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) March 21, 2018

India spends 0.3% of agri GDP ($1,068 mn) on agri research: Nepal 0.28% ($17.8 mn), Bangladesh 0.37% ($78.2 mn), China 0.62% ($5,081.5 mn), Sri Lanka 0.34% ($21.6 mn) (8/13) — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) March 21, 2018

Indian govt’s per capita spending on agri in 2014 was $16; China $149.6, Afghanistan $8, Bangladesh $11, Bhutan $96, Maldives $19, Nepal $15.5, Pakistan $5, Sri Lanka $21 (9/13) — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) March 21, 2018

Land productivity in 2014 (production per hectare): India $1,488, Afghanistan $99, Bangladesh $2,648, China $1,058, Nepal $1,514, Pakistan $1,145, Sri Lanka $1,072 (10/13) — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) March 21, 2018

Labour productivity in 2014 (production per economically active person): India $968, Afghanistan $630, Bangladesh $753, China $2,593, Nepal $530, Pakistan $1,580, Sri Lanka $733 (11/13) — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) March 21, 2018

Agri total factor productivity–which measures efficiency as ratio of agri output to inputs–in 2010-14: India 2.7, Afghanistan 0.5, Bangladesh 0.7, Bhutan -0.9, China 1.7, Nepal -1.1, Pakistan 0.7, Sri Lanka -2.8 (12/13) — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) March 21, 2018

India accounted for 31% of growth in global agri total factor productivity in 2011-14, China 42%. You can read the full report here: https://t.co/NOUXkBD9zN (13/13) — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) March 21, 2018

(Vivek is an analyst with IndiaSpend.)

We welcome feedback. Please write to respond@indiaspend.org. We reserve the right to edit responses for language and grammar.

