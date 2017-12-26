BJP’s Twin Assembly Wins Won’t Give It More Clout In Rajya Sabha

Select a date Select month December 2017 November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

Its recent assembly election wins in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh will not give the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) the legislative muscle to push critical bills through Rajya Sabha, the upper house of the parliament, according to an analysis.

The BJP now covers 19 out of 29 Indian states and 67% of the country’s population. In Lok Sabha, the lower house of parliament, it already runs a majority government with 280 members.

However, a recent analysis by Delhi think tank, PRS Legislative Research, on the impact of BJP’s victories in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh showed the following: Four members of parliament from Gujarat will be retiring from the Rajya Sabha in 2018. Of them, the BJP will gain two seats and the Congress, two.

Himachal Pradesh has only one seat in the Rajya Sabha and BJP’s victory there will have no significant impact on its position in the upper house.

The BJP now has 57 members in a 239-member Rajya Sabha as of December 20, 2017, according to government data. This will increase to 70 with the addition of nine members from Uttar Pradesh (UP), two from Gujarat, one each from Manipur and Goa in 2018, according to the PRS analysis.

But the BJP will need greater representation than what its recent electoral victories have brought because important national laws cannot be passed without being cleared by both houses of the parliament, as IndiaSpend reported in November 2015.

Crucial bills coming up this session

The ongoing winter session, from December 15, 2017, to January 5, 2018, will have 14 sittings spread over 21 days. It will see a total of 39 bills, of which 25 will be considered for passing, 14 for introduction, consideration and passing and one for withdrawal, according to a Press Information Bureau release.

The Uniform Civil Code Bill, which needs a constitutional amendment, will require 167 votes to be passed in the Rajya Sabha and 271 in the Lok Sabha.

The other important business pending this season includes the Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance Bill which will reduce the government’s share in the bail-out of distressed banks and the bill to impose a ban on surrogacy.

BJP dominates in two of five states that have 100 seats in RS

Rajya Sabha members get elected from the states and the representation of a party in a state assembly affects its strength in the upper house.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance has 78 seats, including six seats from its ally, the Telugu Desam Party. The opposition United Progressive Alliance has 74 seats.

Source: Rajya Sabha

The membership of the Rajya Sabha is determined by the population of the state. The top five states based on population—Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and West Bengal—have 100 seats in the Rajya Sabha. The BJP is currently in power in two states among the top five–Maharashtra and UP–and is an alliance partner in Bihar.

Source: Rajya Sabha

Of the 19 seats in Maharashtra, BJP has five and its ally Shiv Sena has three. The Congress has four seats in the state.

In UP, the BJP has two seats and the Congress, three. However the BJP’s landslide win in the state–312 of 503 seats–will work to its benefit.

Rajya Sabha members retire after six years. In 2018, 65 members will be retiring and of them, nine will be from UP. This will bring the total number of BJP MPs from UP in Rajya Sabha to 11 of 31 seats. In 2020, the BJP will have 21 of 31 seats from UP alone.

(Salve is an analyst with IndiaSpend.)

We welcome feedback. Please write to respond@indiaspend.org. We reserve the right to edit responses for language and grammar.

__________________________________________________________________

“Liked this story? Indiaspend.org is a non-profit, and we depend on readers like you to drive our public-interest journalism efforts. Donate Rs 500; Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000.”