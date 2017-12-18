BJP Wins 44/68 Seats In Himachal Pradesh, Best Vote Share Ever, Up 10% Over 2012

Select a date Select month December 2017 November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 44 of 68 assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh with a vote share of 48.8%, up from 38.47% in 2012. This is the best ever performance by the BJP in terms of vote share since it first contested elections in the state in 1982. The Congress won 21 of 68 seats with a vote share of 41.7%, down from 42.81% in 2012.

Himachal Pradesh, the tiny hill state located in north India with a population of 6.8 million, is expected grow at 6.8% in the current financial year, according to Economic Survey 2016-17.

Himachal has low infant mortality ratio (28 deaths per 1,000 live births; national average 37), better sex ratio (1,078 females per 1,000 males; national average 991), and lower crime rate against women (35.2 crimes per 100,000 population; national average 55.2).

The state recorded the highest voter turnout (74.61%) for its assembly elections, held on November 9, 2017, breaking its previous record (74.51%) set in 2003.

As many as 338 candidates contested the 2017 assembly elections in Himachal of which only 5% (19) were women candidates.

BJP records best-ever vote share

BJP’s vote share in the 2017 assembly elections is the best ever, and up 10 percentage points over 2012. In terms of seats, this is the second best performance, winning 44 of 68 seats, compared to 46/68 in 1990.

Source: Election Commission

Congress has been able to maintain its vote share with only a marginal drop to 41.7% in 2017, from 42.81% in 2012.

Constituencies that mattered

In Shimla, BJP’s Suresh Bhardwaj retained his seat, winning with a margin of 1,903 votes against Harish Janartha, an independent candidate. Shimla is the state capital, and also the smallest constituency, area-wise.

BJP’s chief ministerial candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal, contesting from Sujanpur, lost by 1,919 votes to Congress’s Rajinder Rana.

Chief minister Virbhadra Singh won from Arki with a margin of 6,051 votes against BJP’s Rattan Singh Pal. The seat was earlier held by BJP’s Govind Ram Sharma.

Vikramaditya Singh of Congress, son of Virbhadra Singh, won the the Shimla rural constituency seat with a margin of 4,880 votes against BJP’s Pramod Sharma. Virbhadra Singh had won this seat in 2012 by a margin of 20,000 votes.

Dharamshala — the state’s winter capital — saw the most number (12) of candidates in the state. Congress’s Sudhir Sharma, minister of urban development, lost to BJP’s Kishan Kapoor by 2,997 votes.

Anil Sharma, former rural development minister in the Virbhadra Singh cabinet, contested for BJP from Mandi, and won by 10,257 votes against Champa Thakur of Congress. In 2012, Sharma had contested for the Congress and won by a margin of 3,930 votes. Mandi is the only constituency that had more than one women candidate (2) contesting.

Congress’s Ravi Thakur lost the Lahaul and Spiti constituency seat to BJP’s Ram Lal Markanda by 1,478 votes. Lahaul and Spiti, a reserved constituency for scheduled tribes, is the largest assembly constituency in terms of area but the smallest in terms of electorate representation.

BJP’s Vipin Singh Parmar won the Sullah seat — the largest assembly constituency electorate-wise — against Congress’s Jagjiwan Paul by 10,291 votes. Paul had won this seat in 2012 by 4,428 votes.

With the win in Himachal Pradesh and retaining power in Gujarat, BJP is now in power in 19 of 29 states.

(Mallapur is an analyst with IndiaSpend.)

We welcome feedback. Please write to respond@indiaspend.org. We reserve the right to edit responses for language and grammar.

__________________________________________________________________

“Liked this story? Indiaspend.org is a non-profit, and we depend on readers like you to drive our public-interest journalism efforts. Donate Rs 500; Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000.”