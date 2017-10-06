As U-17 Football World Cup Begins, Air Pollution May Be A Dampener

Select a date Select month October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

The FIFA under-17 World Cup, which begins today in six regions across India– Navi Mumbai, New Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Kochi and Kolkata–has given players and spectators cause for worry, with all six cities exceeding international safe levels for air quality in October 2016, according to a new Greenpeace report.

Weather conditions (such as winter setting in) coupled with the harvest and festive season, will make air quality worse, the report said.

The report measured PM10 levels in the six regions for all days in October 2016. PM10 is inhalable particulate matter less than ten microns in diameter (a fifth the width of a human hair), emitted by burning coal, kerosene, petrol, diesel, biomass, cow dung and waste.

Air pollution due to particulate matter—fine particles made up of oxides of sulphur, nitrogen and carbon—especially PM2.5, is the fifth biggest killer in the world, after diseases related to the heart and diabetes, according to a 2017 report by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, an independent research center.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) prescribes limits for permissible particulate matter in the air for annual averages (25 micrograms/cubic metre, µg/m3) and 24-hour averages (50 µg/m3). The permissible daily average limit for PM10 is 100 µg/m3, according to India’s air quality standards.

The daily averages for October 2016 (taken as the 24-hour average of all days for the monitoring stations covered) showed that Delhi’s average was six times that of the WHO limit (304 µg/m3), while Mumbai’s was twice that of WHO norms at 100 µg/m3.

Source: Greenpeace, CPCB

Note: *Average of all days measured in October 2016 for which data was available.

“Although air pollution levels vary slightly from year to year, the Indian government has not been very successful in tackling the problem till now. The actions taken were in isolation from each other as well as were not comprehensive enough to cover big sources of pollution in a systematic manner,” the report said.

While five of the six cities fall below the daily average Indian standard, Delhi was still three times the standard.

Health impacts

Football matches that take place during periods of worse air pollution are played more slowly, according to a study of the German league. The study found the strongest effect when PM10 concentrations were above 50µg/m3 and when players have fewer than five rest days between matches. The FIFA U-17 tournament will meet both of these criteria, according to the Greenpeace report.

“The risks are greatest for older people, children and those with lung or cardiovascular conditions. Young athletes undergoing extreme physical exertion are at risk,” the report said. “Everyone, including healthy adults, should reduce outdoor physical exertion when PM10 concentrations are above 100µg/m3.”

Eight of the 52 matches will take place in Delhi, the city with the worst air quality, and the last of these will be on October 16. During field visits made by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in Delhi between September 1-8, 2017, there was open burning of waste and solid fuel, construction activities without dust-control measures, no water sprinkling on roads, dust re-suspension from unpaved roads, municipal waste dumps and emissions from landfills and industrial sites, all causes of PM pollution, according to this September 19, 2017 circular from the CPCB.

The circular stressed action to ensure clean air during the games.

Goa, Guwahati, Kochi have no real-time air-quality monitoring

Of the six cities hosting matches, three–Goa, Guwahati and Kochi–have no real-time air-monitoring stations, as a result of which there are no health advisories being issued on bad air quality days, the report said.

India currently has 74 air-monitoring stations in 16 states and 43 cities. Most cities have one station to check all pollutants (including NO2, carbon monoxide, ozone and particulate matter). This is inadequate because it generates a statistically insignificant sample to represent the city or the range of sources contributing to the pollution problem in the city, as The Wire reported on September 15, 2017.

People living in areas with more pollution die prematurely, and inconsistent monitoring makes it difficult to assess the threat posed by ambient air pollution, as IndiaSpend reported on May 31, 2017.

(Patil is an analyst with IndiaSpend.)

