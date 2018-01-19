Alert For India: Even Brief Exposure To Air Pollution Can Be Deadly, Says Harvard Study

Select a date Select month January 2018 December 2017 November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

India, where air pollution touched severe levels this winter, has more reasons to worry about the health hazard it poses to the elderly. Even short-term exposure to air pollution was seen to cause premature deaths among the elderly in the US–a country with tighter air quality standards than India–a new Harvard study has found.

In the US, even brief exposure to fine inhalable particles in the air, commonly referred to as PM 2.5, and ozone–at levels well below current national safety standards–were linked to higher risk of early death among the elderly, said the study by the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health at Harvard University.

Studies have shown that PM 2.5–airborne particles 30 times finer than a human hair that can sicken or kill people by entering their lungs–and ozone, (particularly ‘warm-season’ emissions in summers) are linked with increased mortality rates.

“This (is) the most comprehensive study of short-term exposure to pollution and mortality to date,” said Francesca Dominici, professor of biostatistics and senior author of the study. “We found that the mortality rate increases almost linearly as air pollution increases. Any level of air pollution, no matter how low, is harmful to human health.”

The air quality standards used for the study are 35 micrograms per cubic metre of air (µg/m3) for PM 2.5 (24-hour average) and 70 parts per billion for ozone (8-hour average). These standards are set by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Indian air quality standards are more lax–60 µg/m3 for PM 2.5 (24-hour average) and 100 parts per billion for ozone (8-hour average). This means that the health emergency caused by air pollution in many Indian cities is much more grave and demands greater attention.

What this means for Indian cities

“This finding has very strong relevance for Indian cities that are battling choking haze of pollution,” said Anumita Roy Chowdhury, head of the air pollution programme and campaigns for clean air and public health at Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), an advocacy.

“We already know from the Global Burden of Disease estimates that most of the health effects occur at levels that are recorded at much lower than the national ambient air quality standards or levels that are largely recorded in our cities,” she added.

In 2015, 2.5 million of 10.3 million deaths in India due to non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are linked to pollution making it the country with the highest number of pollution-related deaths, followed by China, IndiaSpend reported on January 3, 2018.

In 1990, NCDs accounted for 30.5% of disease burden, which has risen to 55.4% in 2016, according to the 2017 report India: Health Of Nation’s States, by the Indian Council of Medical Research.

The situation is getting worse with industries like thermal power plants–one of India’s chief polluters–ignoring the deadline and a 2015 law promulgated by the environment ministry to clean up, according to this IndiaSpend story from December 21, 2017.

In 2017’s winter, the air pollution level in India was 15 times higher than the national standard. PM 2.5 crossed severe levels of 400 µg/m3 in many Indian cities, according to this IndiaSpend report from December 22, 2017.

Air Quality Index In The Indo-Gangetic Belt On November 10, 2017 City Air Quality Index Monitoring stations Varanasi 491 1 Patna 428 1 NOIDA 470 2 Muzaffarpur 409 1 Lucknow 462 3 Kanpur 461 1 Ghaziabad 485 1 Gurgaon 480 1 Faridabad 428 1 Delhi 468 14 Agra 404 1

Source: Central Pollution Control Board; Figures are 24-hour averages. Major pollutant is PM 2.5

Even small increase in pollutants can lead to deaths

Harvard researchers used prediction models to find accurate estimates of PM 2.5 and ozone for most of the US, including unmonitored areas, and linked the air pollution data with mortality data from the entire country. The study included the country’s Medicare population–those enrolled in its social health insurance programme–residing in 39,182 zip codes (93% of the US), over a 13-year period from 2000-2012.

For each 10 µg/m3 daily increase in PM 2.5 and 10 parts per billion daily increase in warm-season ozone, the daily mortality rate increased by 1.05% and 0.51%, respectively. This means an increase of just 1 µg/m3 in daily PM 2.5 over the course of one summer in the US would lead to 550 more deaths per year–that is 7,150 over 13 years.

An increase of just 1 ppb in daily ozone over the summer would lead to 250 extra deaths per year or 3,250 extra deaths over 13 years.

(Tripathi is a principal correspondent with IndiaSpend.)

