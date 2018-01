60% Of Children Adopted In India Are Girls

Select a date Select month January 2018 December 2017 November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

More girls have been adopted in India than boys over the last four years, according to this reply to the Lok Sabha (lower house of Parliament) on December 22, 2017.

As many as 60% of 12,273 children adopted over four years to 2017-18 were girls, the data show.

Adoptions nationwide declined 20% from 3,988 in 2014-15 to 3,120 in 2016-17, probably because of tightened adoption procedures.

Source: Lok Sabha *As of December 20, 2017

While India has 50,000 adoptable orphans, only 1,600 were up for adoption, IndiaSpend reported on March 5, 2016.

The reasons attributed were that half of these children either have a medical problem or are more than two years old–undesirable traits for prospective Indian parents.

This is not the view of many foreigners, a factor the women and child development ministry acknowledged by ensuring older and handicapped children move to inter-country adoption centres after a minimum time of 15 days for a special needs child and 30 days for a child over five years.

Indian children most adopted in US, Italy

As many as 2,134 Indian children were adopted by parents from five countries across the world over the last four years. Of these, 69% (1,481) were girls.

Source: Lok Sabha *As of December 20, 2017

Americans adopted 36% (776) of all Indian children, more than any other country–of which 73% (566) were girls–followed by Italy 22% (463) and Spain 12% (247).

More girls from India are adopted by foreign parents than boys, the data show.

Maharashtra, with 549 adoptions, was the leading choice for inter-country adoption followed by Delhi (205).

In terms of in-country adoption, Maharashtra reported the most (23%, 2,771) adoptions over four years, of which 1,543 were girls and 1,228 were boys. Maharashtra was followed by Karnataka (9%, 1,140) and West Bengal (6%, 786).

(Mallapur is an analyst with IndiaSpend.)

We welcome feedback. Please write to respond@indiaspend.org. We reserve the right to edit responses for language and grammar.

__________________________________________________________________

“Liked this story? Indiaspend.org is a non-profit, and we depend on readers like you to drive our public-interest journalism efforts. Donate Rs 500; Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000.”