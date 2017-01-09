3 People Die Every 10 Minutes In Road Accidents; Up 9% in 4 Years

Select a date Select month January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Search with Google

There were nine road accidents that killed three people every 10 minutes in 2015, according to new national data, an increase of 9% over four years.

Road accidents killed 148,000 people in 2015 compared to 136,000 in 2011, according to the Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). Road accidents accounted for 83% of all traffic-related deaths in India and 43% of all accidental deaths in 2015. Other traffic-related deaths were from railway accidents (15%) and accidents at railway crossings (2%).

Source: National Crime Records Bureau

There were 464,000 road accidents in 2015, an increase of 3% from 2014, when there were 450,000 road accidents.

While Tamil Nadu (69,059), Karnataka (44,011) and Maharashtra (42,250) reported the most road accidents, Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of deaths in road accidents (18,407).

The road transport sector contributes to 4.8% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), but India loses 1-3% of GDP due to road accidents, according to this 2007 report of the road transport working group of the erstwhile Planning Commission for the XIth Plan.

Despite a national road safety strategy and laws on speed limits, wearing helmets and seat belts and drunk-driving, the World Health Organization rates India’s enforcement as 3 out of 10 on speed limits, 4 out of 10 on wearing motorcycle helmet, 4 out of 10 on drunk-driving and 4 out of 10 on wearing seat belts.

Two-wheeler riders are most at risk

Two-wheeler accidents accounted for 29% of all fatal road accidents in 2015, claiming 45,540 lives, followed by trucks (19%), which killed 28,910 people and cars (12%), which killed 18,506 people.

Source: National Crime Records Bureau

Tamil Nadu (3,668) and Maharashtra (3,146) reported the largest number of people killed in two-wheeler accidents, while Uttar Pradesh had reported the largest number of lives lost due to truck accidents (5,720) and car accidents (2,135).

More pedestrians were killed in Maharashtra (1,256) than any other state, accounting for 17% of pedestrian deaths.

National highways, India’s most dangerous roads

Although national highways account for only 1.51% of India’s road length, they accounted for 28% of road accidents and 33% of road-mishap deaths nationwide in 2015.

State highways, 3% of India’s road length, contributed to 25% of road accidents and 28% of deaths due to road mishaps.

Over-speeding most common cause of fatal road accidents

Over-speeding was responsible for 41% of death in road accidents, while careless or dangerous driving claimed 32% of death in road accidents. Poor weather (4%) and mechanical defects (3%) in motor vehicles were other causes for deaths in road accidents.

Source: National Crime Records Bureau

Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra had the most number of casualties due to over-speeding, with 15% and 12% of cases, respectively.

Uttar Pradesh had the largest number of deaths due to careless/dangerous driving (17%), followed by Maharashtra (9%).

Chennai has maximum accidents, Delhi deadliest

Chennai accounted for 9% of all road accidents in 53 cities, followed by Delhi (9%) and Bengaluru (6%).

Delhi (8%) and Jaipur (5%) had the largest number of deaths in road accidents, among 53 cities.

(Yadavar is principal correspondent with IndiaSpend.)

