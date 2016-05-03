Maharashtra, Delhi Pay 53% Of India’s Income Tax

Select a date Select month April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Search with Google

On 29 April 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced–for the first time ever in India–the release of income-tax data, which follows economist Thomas Piketty’s call for income-tax data transparency.

The data revealed by Central Board of Direct Taxes have five highlights:

1. Only 3.81% Indians come under income-tax assessment

As many as 48 million individuals were tax assessees* in the assessment year (AY) 2014-15, or 3.81% of India’s population.

The data further reveal that only 1% Indians actually paid tax in the AY 2012-13, and there were just 1.33 million income-tax assessees in India declaring income of more than Rs 10 lakh per year.

2. Women get 34% of new PAN cards

Of 27.6 million Permanent Account Number (PAN) cards allotted to individuals in financial year (FY) 2013-14, 9.3 million (34%) were given to women, indicating the gender disparity in India’s organised workforce.

Men and women between the ages of 20 and 30 were issued the most PAN cards.

Only 27% of Indian women participate in the labour force, the second-lowest rate in South Asia after Pakistan; India could boost its gross domestic product or GDP by $700 billion (Rs 46 lakh crore) or 16% more than its business-as-usual growth within ten years by putting women on par with men, as IndiaSpend reported.

3. Direct tax collections up, but declines as overall share of total taxes

The government earned Rs 7.42 lakh crore ($114 billion) as direct taxes in 2015-16, a 66% increase from Rs 4.45 lakh crore in 2010-11.

However, the share of direct taxes as a percentage of all taxes has fallen from 60.78% in 2009-10 to 51% in 2015-16.

4. Maharashtra and Delhi account for 53% of direct tax collections

Just two of the 29 states and seven union territories account for 53% of India’s direct tax collections. Maharashtra paid Rs 2.7 lakh crore as tax in FY 2014-15, 40% of all tax collections, followed by Delhi, Rs 91,247 crore, about 13% of total.

* Note: This includes corporate tax as well as individual tax.

5. Direct-tax to GDP ratio lowest in eight years

The direct-tax to GDP ratio has decreased from 6.3% in FY 2007-08 to 5.47% in 2015-16, the lowest in eight years, which should be a matter of concern.

Endnotes:

Population of India has been taken as 1274,239,769 in July 2015.The figure 3.81% may vary minutely depending upon the population changes but we have taken the number as on July 2015.

(Update: The story has been updated to reflect the correct numbers for AY 2012-13, and the link between black money and direct-tax-to GDP ratio.)

(Saha is an independent journalist based in Delhi.)

We welcome feedback. Please write to respond@indiaspend.org. We reserve the right to edit responses for language and grammar.



