2 Muslim Men Attacked On Rumours Of Beef At Wedding–80th Such Incident Since 2010

Select a date Select month April 2018 March 2018 February 2018 January 2018 December 2017 November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Governance Newsletter Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

Mumbai: In the second cow-related hate crime recorded in 2018, two Muslim men were injured when a mob turned violent in Nawalidh village of Koderma district, Jharkhand, on April 17, 2018, on the suspicion that bovine meat had been served at a wedding in the neighbourhood the previous night.

This is the 80th cow-related hate crime recorded since 2010, according to an IndiaSpend database that records such violence. The latest attack in Jharkhand–the seventh such incident to be reported from the state–took place in the Domchanch area near the Koderma police station in Koderma district, Jharkhand.

Source: IndiaSpend database

Across India, the state now ranks third, along with Karnataka, which reported the first cow-related hate crime of 2018, and Gujarat, for such violence. Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, with 10 incidents each, reported the most crimes.

In March 2018, nine months after a meat trader was lynched in Ramgarh district, Jharkhand, 11 of 12 accused in the murder were sentenced to life imprisonment, as the Hindu reported on March 21, 2018.

In the 80th incident of cow-related hate crime recorded since 2010, two men were assaulted in Nawalidh village in Domchanch area of Koderma district, Jharkhand, on Apr 17, 2018, on the suspicion that bovine meat had been served at a wedding in the neighbourhood the previous night — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) April 20, 2018

Jumman Miyan, a tailor in his 50s, had hosted a reception for his son on Apr 16. The next day, some persons in the village spotted leftover meat parts and raised an alarm alleging this was beef–slaughter and consumption of which is banned in the state — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) April 20, 2018

Before the police could arrive, a mob gathered at the village. They turned violent, assaulting Miyan, vandalising his house and others. The mic of a nearby worship place was damaged, and stones were pelted–damaging bikes, four-wheelers and auto-rickshaws parked in the street — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) April 20, 2018

Additional forces were called in and the police lathi-charged the mob to bring order. Seven persons were arrested in connection with the incident, and police imposed section 144 of the CrPC on the village, prohibiting unlawful assembly of persons to prevent further violence — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) April 20, 2018

Apart from Miyan, one Mohammad Israel had also sustained injuries in the stone-pelting, and was referred to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi for treatment. Samples of the meat found near his home have been sent for testing — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) April 20, 2018

This is the second incident of cow-related hate crime reported in 2018, and the seventh incident to be reported from Jharkhand in eight years — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) April 20, 2018

Since 2010–the start of our database on such crimes–29 persons have been killed and at least 234 injured in the attacks. 53% of the attacked and 86% of those killed were Muslim — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) April 20, 2018

You can explore the data here: https://t.co/em8pRZMovV — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) April 20, 2018

Since 2010–the start of our database–29 persons have been killed and at least 235 persons injured in bovine-related hate crime. Over 53% of the victims in these attacks and 86% of those killed were Muslim, an analysis of the database showed. Most of these–97% of all incidents–have occurred since the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed power in May 2014. Only one incident each was reported in 2012 and 2013.

Geographically, from 2012 to date, most cow-related hate crimes–64%, or 51 of 80 incidents–were reported in north India. Since 2015, the attacks spread towards the east and south of the mainland at an increased pace.

Source: IndiaSpend database

(Saldanha is an assistant editor with IndiaSpend.)

We welcome feedback. Please write to respond@indiaspend.org. We reserve the right to edit responses for language and grammar.



__________________________________________________________________

“Liked this story? Indiaspend.org is a non-profit, and we depend on readers like you to drive our public-interest journalism efforts. Donate Rs 500; Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000.”