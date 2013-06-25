Home » Latest Headlines » Tamil Nadu CM offers to buy NLC stake via state PSUs
June 25, 2013
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa has urged Prime Minister Manmohan Singh not to sell 5% stake in Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) to private parties. Instead, she has offered to buy the stake through Tamil Nadu’s public sector undertakings.
The Union Government currently owns 93.5% stake in NLC. Last week, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs cleared the divestment plan through the offer for sale route that could potentially fetch more than Rs 460 core.