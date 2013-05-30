Home » Latest Headlines » Direct cash transfer will not lead to misuse: Montek

Direct cash transfer will not lead to misuse: Montek

May 30, 2013
Share with your friends










Submit
Views
927

Enthused by encouraging findings of a UNICEF-SEWA joint study on direct cash transfer, Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Montek Singh Ahluwalia said its implementation in large scale will not lead to any misuse of money.

 
“They prove two things. First of all, cash transfers can be organised. Secondly when you give (transfer) the money (into beneficiaries account), it is simply not wasted or used for the wrong things,” Montek said. Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*