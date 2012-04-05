Can High Social Spends Save Bihar: The 2012 Budget

Select a date Select month March 2018 February 2018 January 2018 December 2017 November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Governance Newsletter Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google



Bihar’s citizens may be lagging their cousins in many other states but the state’s balance sheet is in good order.

IndiaSpend’s Dhritiman Gupta takes a close look at Bihar’s Budget figures for 2012-13 and finds that the state’s social sector spends are rising sharply even as its overall debt is in better shape than similarly sized states.The question thus is: will a strong balance sheet help Bihar better prepare for its future?

Bihar has grown at 11.5% for the past few years peaking at 14.8% in 2010-11. Given a population of 103 million, the state’s financial performance assumes considerable importance from the national perspective. Though on the other hand, 90% of Bihar’s population is dependent on agriculture, which may explain a lot of things, both good and bad.

Bihar’s Financials

Let’s take a closer look at Bihar’s financials: First, for 2011-12, the state went over budget by Rs 5,511 crore. Hence Revenue Surplus was only Rs 691 crore instead of the budgeted Rs 6,272 crore. This was account of unanticipated expenditure in departments like agriculture, energy, education, welfare of backward classes and nutrition. The good thing is that the state did not overspend on pensions and interest payments unlike states like Maharashtra where pensions are rocketing.

Now, a closer look shows that the lion’s share of expenditure is on Social Services-mostly on education. In 2011-12, the expenditure on education, sports, arts and culture was Rs 11,834 crore; an increase of 46%. It is budgeted to go up to Rs 15,087 crore in 2012-13 a rise of 27%. In fact, Bihar spends much more on education and culture than West Bengal, which spent Rs 4,367 crore in 2011-12.

Let’s look at Revenue Expenditure of the state from 2010-11 to 2012-13.

Bihar’s Revenue Expenditure From 2010-11 To 2012-13

2010-11 (in Rs cr) 2011-12 (BE) (in Rs cr) 2011-12 (RE) (in Rs cr) 2012-13 (BE) (in Rs cr) 1. General Services 15,286 18,505 19,122 22,192 a. Salary 9,953 12,451 12,451 14,100 b. Pension 6,143 7,584 7,584 10,043 c. Interest Payments 4,479 4,982 4,982 5,483 2. Economic services 7,836 10,562 13,168 13,129 a. Agriculture and Allied Activities 2,017 2,051 2,528 2,625 b. Energy 1,215 1,090 2,426 2,181 3. Social Services 15,089 20,862 23,149 25,632 a. Education Sports ,Arts and Culture 8,100 11,113 11,834 15,087 b. Welfare of SC and ST, OBC 538 628 1,062 1,125 c. Social Welfare and Nutrition 2,902 3,720 4,424 3,978 Total Expenditure 38,215 49,933 55,444 60,959

Source: Bihar Budget 2012-13

Even though there was no overspending on Pensions and Salaries, they have been growing at high rates. Payments on pensions grew 19% in 2011-12 and budgeted to grow by 32% in 2012-13. Similarly for Salaries, this grew by 25% in 2011-12 and is budgeted to grow by 13% in 2012-13.

Expenditure on Salaries & Pensions

Let’s compare expenditure on Salary and Pensions with Maharashtra and Bengal

Expenditure On Salaries & Pensions

Bihar Maharashtra Bengal 2011-12(BE) 2011-12(RE) 2012-13(BE) 2011-12(BE 2011-12(RE) 2012-13(BE) 2011-12(BE 2011-12(RE) 2012-13(BE) Salary 12,451 12,451 14,100 48,761 48,120 54,881 26,883 28,899 31,184 Pensions 7,584 7,584 10,043 11,431 12,374 13,393 6,879 8,385 9,582

(Figures in Rs Crore)

Source: Bihar Budget 2012-13, Maharashtra Budget 2012-13, West Bengal Budget 2012-13

Bihar pays much less on Salaries than both Maharashtra and West Bengal. However, surprisingly, as far as pensions are concerned the figures for West Bengal and Bihar are very close.

The table illustrates the fact that as against Bihar, Bengal has been overspent on Salaries in 2011-12 by Rs 2,016 crore. As far as Pensions is concerned both Maharashtra and West Bengal have overspent by Rs 943 crore and Rs 1,506 crore respectively.

Now let’s look at the Revenue Receipt side:

Revenue Receipts Of Bihar From 2010-11 To 2012-13

2010-11 2011-12 (BE) 2011-12(RE) 2012-13(BE) Tax Revenue 33,848 39,549 41,414 48,821 Non Tax Revenue 985 2,985 1,036 3,142 Grants-in-aid from the Centre 9,698 13,670 13,684 16,083 Total Receipts 44,532 56,205 56,135 68,047

(Figures in Rs Crore)

Source: Bihar Budget 2012-13

The Total Receipts were marginally less at Rs 56,135 crore than the budgeted Rs 56,205 crore in 2011-12. This was on account poor Non-Tax revenue. However the Tax Revenue collections were better than expected, growing 22%.

Lack of Industrialisation

So the finances seem to be in order. However, Bihar continues to be one of the most under industrialised states in the country. 90% of the population is still in the agricultural sector.

Even though the state GDP has been growing at double digit rates, per-capita (person) income is still very low. In 2006-07, the per-capita income in Bihar (Rs 10,055) was 32.2 %of the all-India average (Rs 31,198); however, in 2009-10, this ratio increased to 34.7 % (Rs 16, 119 for Bihar and Rs 46,492 for India).

The literacy rate of 63.82 % is also below the national average of 74.04%.The sex-ratio of 916 is also poor compared to the national average of 940. The corresponding figures for Maharashtra and West Bengal are far better.

Social Indicators Of Bihar

Bihar Maharashtra West Bengal Literacy Rate (in % of population of state) 63.82 82.91 77 Sex Ratio (no of females per 1000 males) 916 946 950

Source: Census 2011 (Maharashtra), Census 2011 (West Bengal), Census 2011 (Bihar)

Hence besides industrialising and growing fast, Bihar has to make sustained investments in the social sectors (which it is doing), if it has to move up the ladder. This makes the task very challenging. But the prospects look bright.