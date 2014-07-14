Home » IndiaSpend In The News » IndiaSpend is now a Member of GIJN; FactCheck featured in Hindustan Times Brunch
July 14, 2014
It’s been an exciting month for IndiaSpend as we have two important announcement to update you on. IndiaSpend is now a member of the Global Investigative Journalism Network (GIJN), which happens to the world’s leading international association of investigative reporting organizations, with 98 member groups in 44 countries.
And our new initiative, Fact Checker, was also featured in Hindustan Times Brunch as one of the “Gems Under The Radar” twitter handles to follow. You can read more on that here.
