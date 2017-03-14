Leading Food And Beverages Brands Fail India’s Double Nutrition Challenge

Select a date Select month March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Search with Google

People shop for packaged food at a supermarket in Mumbai. The products of Delhi’s Mother Dairy were ranked the healthiest of the nine companies assessed, while those of Hindustan Unilever and Britannia were ranked second and third, according to the Access to Nutrition Index.

No more than 12% of beverages and 16% of foods sold by nine leading Indian food and beverage companies were of “high nutritional quality”, according to the Access to Nutrition Index India Spotlight, 2016, the first survey of its kind.

The index, created by Access to Nutrition Foundation, a Dutch nonprofit, and funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation , evaluated the manufacturers’ policies, practices, nutritional disclosures in India and globally. The nine companies assessed said they were committed to combat undernutrition, but most did not produce or produced very few fortiﬁed packaged food products.

Fortification is the process of addition of micronutrients–vitamins and minerals–to foods to tackle nutritional deficiency. It is known to be an affordable and efficient way to improve micronutrient status in a population.

India is facing two opposing nutritional challenges: Malnutrition and increasing obesity, especially among children, as IndiaSpend reported in April 2016.

As many as 38.4% of India’s under five children are stunted, meaning low weight for height–the highest such proportion of stunted children globally–according to the National Family Health Survey, 2015-16 (NFHS-4), the latest available data.

At the same time, 135 million Indians are obese, according to this 2015 Indian Council of Medical Research study.

The consumption of packaged foods is increasing steadily nationwide, especially in urban areas, and the new nutrition index found that most do not address India’s twin nutritional challenges.

The products of Delhi’s Mother Dairy were ranked the healthiest of the nine companies assessed because 77% of their sales came from drinking milk products. Hindustan Unilever and Britannia were ranked second and third. Nestlé India was ranked seventh.

Source: Access to Nutrition Index, India Spotlight, 2016Note: Amul did not provide information to ATNI

The index based what it called the “product-profile rating” on nutritional quality of the products and relative sales of more and less healthy products. It also assessed compliance of the nine companies to Indian nutritional labelling regulations.

“Nestlé India is looking closely at the areas where the Index has recommended improvements,” a Nestle India spokesperson told IndiaSpend over email. “We are trying to explore possibilities of fortifying products across portfolios. Some of our existing fortified products include Masala-e-Magic and CEREGROW,” said the spokesperson.

Mother Dairy did not respond to our request for comment.

The index recommended that manufacturers improve their product profile by making nutritious products more affordable to low-income consumers, be more transparent about funding to industry organisations that lobby the government and about fortifying products.

Between 2-5% of products were fortified with micronutrients lacking in Indian diets, the survey found. Wheat and milk products were mainly fortified with vitamins A, D, C and iron but most manufacturers do not fortify healthy products.

Iron deficiencies, for instance, are common in India because most Indians consume a high proportion of cereals and fewer animal products. India has the highest burden of iron-deficiency anaemia in the world–a leading cause of disability–as IndiaSpend reported in October 2016.

“Moreover, other than one or two examples of companies using salt fortified with iodine to make their products, most do not commit to exclusively using fortified ingredients such as wheat or milk,” the index noted.

Nestlé India topped the corporate profile ranking, with its policies, practices and disclosure on nutrition and undernutrition.

Food and beverage manufacturers have the potential to make an impact on India’s nutritional challenges, as market shares of packaged food increase with lifestyle and income changes, said Inge Kauer, Executive Director, Access to Nutrition Foundation.

“Companies can make a difference by fortifying their products with micronutrients, selling smaller packets and making their products affordable,” Kauer told IndiaSpend in a telephonic interview from Utrecht in the Netherlands.

(Yadavar is principal correspondent with IndiaSpend.)

