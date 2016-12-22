92 Hours Of Lok Sabha Disruption Cost India Rs 144 Crore

Select a date Select month December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Search with Google

Biju Janata Dal member of Parliament (MP) Jay Panda announced that he would forgo part of his November and December salary–he did not mention how much that would be and the amount cannot be calculated now–to atone for the 92 hours lost during the current session of the Lok Sabha (Parliament’s lower house), the least productive among 10 sessions since 2014, official data show.

Winter session of Parlmt ends after passing the disabilities bill. Phew! As usual, i'll be returning salary proportional to time wasted/lost — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) December 16, 2016

“I have been doing this for several years now, I think about four or five years,” Panda said on December 18, 2016. “At the end of every session, I have been returning (part of) my salary and daily allowance in the same proportion as the time that has been lost in the Lok Sabha due to disruptions.”

Panda’s gesture is a proverbial drop in the ocean.

The Indian taxpayer paid nearly Rs 177 crore in salaries and other allowances to 545 Lok Sabha MPs during the last financial year (April 2015-March 2016), according to data released to the Lok Sabha. (This is excluding travel and daily allowance in June 2015 since data are unavailable. This also does not include cabinet ministers since they are paid by the respective ministries.)

That means, a monthly expense of nearly Rs 270,000 on each Lok Sabha MP, including perks on days they attend the Lok Sabha session. MPs get a daily allowance of Rs 2,000 when Parliament is in session.

This, however, does not include other perks such as free housing, medical care and telecom facilities.

Each minute of running Parliament during sessions costs the exchequer Rs 250,000, NDTV had reported in September 2012.

Rs 144 crore: Cost of disruptions during 10th session

Based on salaries, perks and the cost of running Parliament, about Rs 144 crore (Rs 138 crore on running the houses plus Rs 6 crore as salaries+perks paid) was lost due to disruptions during the 10th session of the current Lok Sabha, IndiaSpend calculations show.

The opposition parties were protesting the Prime Minister’s announcement on November 8, 2016, that made nearly 86% of India’s currency–by value–invalid. (Click here to read our coverage Currency Chaos)

Source: Lok Sabha

MPs are entitled to Rs 50,000 per month as salary, Rs 45,000 as constituency allowance, Rs 15,000 as office expenses and Rs 30,000 for secretarial assistance, according to data available on Lok Sabha. So, this works out to Rs 140,000 per month.

MPs are also reimbursed for 34 flight trips and unlimited rail and road travel for the year on official business, The Hindu reported in March 2016.

‘For God’s sake, do your job!’

The repeated disruptions and adjournments in the recently-concluded winter session (the tenth session of the 16th Lok Sabha that ran from November 16 to December 16, 2016) also drew a sharp reaction from President Pranab Mukherjee.

“For God’s sake, do your job!” President Mukherjee told MPs on December 8, 2016. “You are meant to transact business in Parliament. Disruption of Parliament is not acceptable at all.”

The 16th Lok Sabha, formed after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance came to power in May 2014, has had 10 sessions, with nearly 1,066 working hours (almost 133 days).

Source: Lok Sabha

The 10th session also had the least sitting hours–19 hours and 26 minutes–of the current Lok Sabha yet.

Source: Lok Sabha

If we include 245 MPs of the Rajya Sabha (upper house of Parliament), the total annual expense on salaries and perks would go up by Rs 78 crore, based on the calculations of spending by Lok Sabha MPs.

The government has proposed increasing an MP’s monthly salary, from Rs 50,000 to Rs 100,000, constituency allowance from Rs 45,000 to Rs 90,000 and secretarial assistance-plus-office allowance from Rs 45,000 to Rs 90,000, the Indian Express reported on December 25, 2015.

If the proposal is approved by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, the salary and perks of MPs will double to almost Rs 280,000 per month from the current Rs 140,000 per month.

