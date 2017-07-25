Women Migrate For Work At Double The Rate That Men Do

Select a date Select month July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Search with Google

Women migrating for work and education between 2001 and 2011 grew at a rate that outpaced men who moved for similar reasons, shows an IndiaSpend analysis of Census data.

In this period, the number of women migrating for work grew by 101%, more than double the growth rate for men (48.7%). Also, the number of women who cited business as a reason for migration increased by 153% in 2001-11, more than four times the rate for men (35%).

Women’s migration is still driven primarily by marriage. In absolute numbers, 97% of Indians migrating for marriage were women in Census 2011, IndiaSpend reported on December 15, 2016, a marginal drop from 98.6% in Census 2001.

Scholars have, however, argued that women do work post-migration even if their first reason for the move was matrimony. “Women’s migration is not adequately captured because the surveys ask for only one reason for migration to be stated. This is usually stated as marriage and the secondary reason, that is finding work at the destination, may not be mentioned,” Priya Deshingkar and Shaheen Akhtar of London’s Overseas Development Institute’s had argued in an April 2009 UNDP paper.

“Many of the women who migrate for marriage do join the labour force,” said a January 2017 housing and urban poverty alleviation ministry report on migration, echoing Deshingkar and Akhtar.

Between Censuses 2001 and 2011, the number of men who migrated for education rose by 101%, less than half that for women, at 229%.

Source: Census 2001, 2011

Migration for work usually results in relief from poverty even if it means a rough life in India’s metros, IndiaSpend reported on June 13, 2016. A migrant from Maharashtra’s drought-stricken Marathwada region, for example, triples her income temporarily after moving to Mumbai, according to the report.

A two-round survey of 904 households spread across Bihar in 1998-2000 and 2011 by Amrita Datta at the Institute for Human Development showed that on average households with migrants earned about Rs 11,000 more than households without migrants in 2011, the business newspaper Mint reported on August 4, 2016. The study was published in the Economic and Political Weekly on July 30, 2016.

Marriage remains the biggest reason for migration

In the 11 years to 2011, the rise in the number of men who migrated for marriage grew by 176.6%, more than four times the growth rate for women who moved for similar reasons (41.5%).

Between the two Censuses, marriage has remained the biggest reason for migration, dropping marginally to 49.35% of all migrants in 2011 from 50% in 2001.

The number of men saying they migrated either after birth or with the household rose at a slightly faster pace than women in 2001-11: 207% and 74% for the first reason and 199% and 54% for the latter.

Numbers dropped for both genders reporting other reasons in 2001-11, but it fell more for women (17.5%) than men (15%).

(Vivek is an analyst with IndiaSpend.)

