Women In India’s Small States Least Vulnerable: New Index

Select a date Select month November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

Small states occupied six of the top 10 positions on a new gender vulnerability index (GVI) that ranked states by women’s status on education, health, poverty and protection from birth to 18 years.

“Poor nutrition and education at birth can correspond to much more than just economic and health consequences in [a girl’s] future,” Plan India, the India chapter of Surrey, UK-based child rights advocacy Plan International, said in its first Gender Vulnerability Index Report.

“Most, if not all, of these challenges are hand in glove.”

The index scores go from zero to one, with a higher value indicating better performance. Goa (0.656), Kerala (0.634), Mizoram (0.627), Sikkim (0.613), Manipur (0.61) and Himachal Pradesh (0.604)–the top six small states on the overall GVI that used 170 indicators across the four dimensions–scored above 0.6. Of the 30 provinces ranked (29 states + Delhi), 16 scored above India’s average of 0.531.

Source: Plan India

Higher achievements in an area might have a multiplier effect in other areas, leading to overall reduction in vulnerability for girls, the report said.

Goa, where girls are least vulnerable overall, ranks first on protection, fifth on education, sixth on health and eighth on poverty.

Helped mainly by its second rank on the health index, Kerala comes second on the overall GVI. Mizoram, a close third on GVI, ranks second on the poverty index.

Overall performance, however, hides gender inequities in some areas.

Sikkim, fourth overall, and Punjab, eighth, score high on all dimensions except poverty, ranking 18th and 22nd, respectively.

Girls in Andhra Pradesh–12th overall–are relatively more vulnerable to violence–26th on protection–despite the state ranking fifth on both health and poverty.

At the bottom with a score of 0.410, Bihar is the worst for girls with the state coming in last on two (poverty and health) of the four dimensions.

As many as 39% girls were married before 18 years in Bihar–second highest after West Bengal (41%)–and 12.2% girls aged 15-19 were either mothers or pregnant, according to the report.

Yet Bihar, one of the poorest states, is ranked 27th and 25th on protection and education, one and five notches higher than Delhi, one of the richest regions.

Delhi spent the most on education as a share of total state spending in 2015-16 and 2016-17.

Telangana, which spent the least as a share of total spending in both years, was ranked sixth on education.

Source: Reserve Bank of India

Karnataka, ranked seventh overall and among the top 10 on poverty and education, was 17th on protection. The highest proportion of girls and women who have ever experienced violence during a pregnancy are in Karnataka, the report said.

(Vivek is an analyst with IndiaSpend.)

We welcome feedback. Please write to respond@indiaspend.org. We reserve the right to edit responses for language and grammar.

__________________________________________________________________

“Liked this story? Indiaspend.org is a non-profit, and we depend on readers like you to drive our public-interest journalism efforts. Donate Rs 500; Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000.”