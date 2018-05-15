With Lowest Vote Share In 20 Years, No.3 Finisher JD(S) Favourite To Lead Karnataka

Select a date Select month May 2018 April 2018 March 2018 February 2018 January 2018 December 2017 November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Governance Newsletter Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Modi’s Report Card Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

Mumbai: As of 8.14 pm on May 15, 2018, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had a vote-share of 36.2%–its highest ever since the party first contested state elections in 1983.

However, the Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) with 18.4% vote share and the Indian National Congress (38%)–a combined vote share of 56.4%–may get to form the government in the state.

The JD(S) vote-share of 18.4%, according to leads and results, was its lowest in nearly two decades since 1999 when it had a vote-share of 10.4%.

With JD(S)-Congress staking a claim, their combined vote share is 56.4%. BJP vote share is 36.2% #KarnatakaVerdict pic.twitter.com/9hwJYiFa0d — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) May 15, 2018

The Congress vote-share of 38% is the highest among the three parties and the highest the party got since the 1999 elections when it had a vote-share of 40.8%. Although the BJP vote share was 1.8 percentage points lower than the Congress’, the former is 26 seats ahead of the incumbent Congress in this election, according to leads and results.

This is because elections in India follow the first-past-the-post system: The candidate with the highest number of votes wins the seat.

In keeping with a 33-year-old trend, Kannadigas voted against the incumbent government in the 2018 elections as well, according to an IndiaSpend analysis of election data. From winning 122 seats to emerge as the single-largest party in 2013, the Congress lost 26 seats in the 2018 election, mainly to the BJP, according to leads.

In states where the BJP is in power, such as Maharashtra, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, the party, in its ascent to power, made inroads into the strongholds of regional parties, IndiaSpend previously reported (here, here and here).

Going against this trend, in Karnataka, the JD(S) has largely retained its influence, winning 37 seats–three fewer than the 40 it won in 2013.

This is, as we said, despite the party recording a vote-share of 18.4% in the 2018 elections, down from 20.2% in the 2013 elections.

Source: Election Commission Of India; Figures for 2018 are as of 8.14 pm on May 15, 2018

The outcome of the 2018 assembly elections in Karnataka is similar to the results of 2004, when the BJP emerged as the single largest party but the Congress and the JD(S) formed a coalition government. The BJP, at the time, had recorded a vote-share of 28.3%–seven percentage points lower than the Congress.

In 2004, the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 79 seats. Congress with 65 seats and JD(S) with 58 seats formed a coalition govt. BJP's vote share was 28.33% that year, Congress 35.27% and JD(S) 20.77% #KarnatakaVerdict — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) May 15, 2018

Since 1985, whenever the Congress came to power with a full majority in the Karnataka assembly elections–in 1989, 1999 and 2013–the party had won the highest vote-share, which was at least 16 percentage points higher than the runners-up.

This does not appear to be the case with other parties. In 2008, when the BJP won a majority and formed the government, it won 110 seats with the second-highest vote-share.

When the JD(S) had formed the government with a full majority after winning the state elections in 1994 with 115 seats, the party could do so with a vote-share of 33%–six percentage points higher than the Congress (27%).

(Saldanha is an assistant editor, and Salve and Mallapur are analysts with IndiaSpend.)

