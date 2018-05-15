With #KarnatakaVerdict, 69% Indians Could Now Live In BJP-Ruled States, Up From 28% In 2014

Select a date Select month May 2018 April 2018 March 2018 February 2018 January 2018 December 2017 November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Governance Newsletter Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Modi’s Report Card Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

Mumbai: If the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) forms the next government in Karnataka, the saffron party will govern 20 of 29 states, up from seven states as of May 24, 2014–when the party came to power at the Centre with a sweeping victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

Over two-thirds–or 836 million (69%)–of India’s 1.2 billion people will then reside under BJP state governments, up from 340 million (28.1%) in May 2014.

This will be the highest reach of the national ruling party since it was formed in 1980.

The BJP now has a government–or is part of the government–in 19 of 29 states: Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Tripura, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

As of 1.41 pm on May 15, 2018, the BJP, with a vote share of 36.5%–its highest in 33 years since the party first contested the state assembly elections in 1985–had won 20 seats and was leading in 86 of a total of 222 seats. Elections to two seats–Rajarajeshwarinagar and Jayanagar–were postponed.

The Congress recorded its highest vote-share (37.9%) since 2004. Yet, the incumbent party in the state was trailing, having won four seats and leading in 71 seats as of 1.41pm.

In last 5 assembly elections (1994 to 2013), Congress won most–132 of 222 seats contested–in 1999, followed by 122 of 224 seats in 2013; BJP’s best performance was in 2008, winning 110 of 224 seats, followed by 79 of 198 seats in 2004. #KarnatakaVerdict — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) May 15, 2018

Regional party Janata Dal-Secular (JDS), which is allied with the Congress in the Bengaluru municipal corporation–the richest civic body in the state–was leading in 38 seats and had won one seat as of 1.41 pm. Its vote share of 18% was lower than the party’s performance in the 2013 elections (20.2%).

Source: Election Commission of India reports *Data for 2018 as of 1.41 pm on May 15, 2018

With 35.6 million votes cast this 2018 state assembly election, Karnataka recorded its highest voter turnout ever at 72.1%, since state elections were first held here in 1952, said chief electoral officer Sanjeev Kumar on May 13, 2018.

31.3 million votes polled in 2013 elections compared to 26.1 million votes in 2008. Congress got highest vote share (36.6%) in 2013, followed by JD(S) (20.2%) and BJP 19.9%. The 3 parties accounted for 76.7% of votes polled in 2013. #KarnatakaElections — IndiaSpend (@IndiaSpend) May 15, 2018

