With Bye-Election Losses, BJP Down 11 MPs from 282 In 2014

Mumbai: With the loss of Kairana, Uttar Pradesh and Bhandara-Gondiya, Maharashtra, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) now has 271 seats in the Lok Sabha (lower house of Parliament), down 11 from the 282 seats it won in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP managed to retain only one seat–Palghar, Maharashtra–after the bypolls held on May 28, 2018.

While the BJP lost the Kairana seat to Rashtriya Lok Dal, it lost the Bhandara-Gondiya seat to the Nationalist Congress Party.

With its tally down to 271 in Lok Sabha after bypoll losses, BJP as a party has lost simple majority, which is 272 seats. NDA, including BJP and allies, still has majority with 315 out of 543 seats.

Since March 11, 2018, bypolls were held for seven Lok Sabha constituencies and 11 state assembly constituencies across the country. The voting for all the state assemblies were held on May 28, 2018 and the result was announced on May 31, 2018.

The BJP did not win any seats in the Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha bypolls held earlier on March 11 and March 14, 2018, thus losing the seats of Gorakhpur and Phulpur held by chief minister Yogi Adityanath and deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, respectively.

So, in UP, where the party had won 71 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in 2014, the BJP is now left with 68 seats.

BJP managed to retain the Palghar seat in Maharashtra where the party called in Yogi Adityanath for campaigning.

Bypoll Results Of Lok Sabha Constituencies Lok Sabha Constituency 2014 winning party 2018 winning party Kairana, UP Bharatiya Janata Party Rashtriya Lok Dal Palghar, Maharashtra (ST) Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Bhandara-Gondiya, Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party Nationalist Congress Party Nagaland Naga People’s Front Naga People’s Front Gorakhpur,UP Bharatiya Janata Party Samajwadi Party Phulpur,UP Bharatiya Janata Party Samajwadi Party Araria, Bihar Rashtriya Janata Dal Rashtriya Janata Dal

Source: http://www.elections.in/

The reason being highlighted for the poll results by the opposition in Uttar Pradesh is the farmer distress in the state. ‘Jinnah nahi Ganna jeeta hai’ (Not Jinnah but sugarcane has won), claimed Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Ajit Singh.

The results of the bypolls to 11 assembly seats across 10 states also came as a major setback to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Of the 11 seats, the NDA has managed to win only one in Tharali, Uttarakhand. The Congress won in Karnataka’s RR Nagar, Meghalaya’s Ampati, Punjab’s Shahkot and Maharashtra’s Palus-Kadegaon seats.

After retaining Ampati, Congress is now the single largest party in Meghalaya with 21 out of 60 seats.

In Bihar, the Rashtriya Janata Dal remains the single largest party with 81 of 243 seats (up from 80) after winning Joikhat. The ruling Janata Dal (United) now has 70 seats (down from 71).

After Trinamool Congress retained the Maheshtala seat, it remains the largest party (211 seats) in the 295-seat West Bengal legislative assembly.

Congress has won Shahkot from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). Congress now has 78 (up from 77) seats and SAD has 14 (down from 15) seats in the 117-seat Punjab assembly.

Samajwadi party (SP), after clinching Noorpur from the BJP, now has 48 seats (up from 47) in the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly. BJP is down to 311 (from 312), and remains the largest party.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) retained the Chengannur seat, and remain the largest party (91) in the 140-seat Kerala legislative assembly.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) retained the Gomia and Silli seats, and continue to the second largest party (after BJP) in the 81-seat Jharkhand legislative assembly

The NDA’s sole victory was in BJP retaining the Tharali assembly seat in Uttarakhand. BJP remains the largest party in Uttarakhand with 57 of 70 seats

Results Of Assembly Bypolls Assembly Constituency Previous party and year Bypoll winner Noorpur (Uttar Pradesh) BJP (2017) SP Shahkot (Punjab) SAD (2017) INC Jokihat (Bihar) JDU (2015) RJD Gomia (Jharkhand) JMM (2014) JMM Chengannur (Kerala) CPI(M) (2016) CPI(M) Ampati (Meghalaya)-SC INC (2018) INC Tharali (Uttarakhand) BJP (2017) BJP Maheshtala (West Bengal) AITC (2016) AITC Palus Kadegaon (Maharashtra) INC(2014) INC Silli (Jharkhand) JMM (2014) JMM RR Nagar (Karnataka) INC (2013) INC

Source: http://www.elections.in/

With inputs from Sravan Pallapothu, an MSc student at the Symbiosis School of Economics, Pune, and an intern at IndiaSpend.

(Salve is analyst at IndiaSpend.)

