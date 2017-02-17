Why UP Can’t Deliver What Voters Want: Clean Air & Water

Select a date Select month February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Search with Google

Boats docked on the bank of the river Ganga, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Air quality is the third most important issue in the upcoming UP elections, said voters according to a survey.

Clean air is among the top three issues that exercise voters in India’s most-populous state, but it isn’t an issue that political parties in Uttar Pradesh (UP) address–or want to.

UP’s air is fouled by thousands of brick kilns, sugar factories and coal-fired power plants that violate new emission standards and are among the country’s dirtiest; a seventh of India’s most polluted zones and half the country’s cities with the worst air quality are situated in the state.

The pollution-control regime is not capable of enforcing clear-air and clean-water laws, and attempts to do so have led to widespread protests.

About 138 million people will vote in the UP legislative assembly elections, which started on February 11, and polling will unfold in seven phases until March 8, 2017.

People want clean air, but chafe at enforcement

Air quality is the third most important issue in the upcoming UP elections, said voters according to a survey conducted by FourthLion Technologies, a data analytics and public opinion polling firm, for IndiaSpend.

The survey reported that 46% of urban voters and 26% of rural voters believe that the air they breathe is polluted.

FourthLion conducted 2,513 telephone interviews in Hindi of registered voters in UP, and said their sample is representative of UP’s urban and rural voters as well as socioeconomic, age, gender and caste make-up. The survey was conducted between January 24 and January 31, 2017.

Power cuts was the leading issue for voters, followed by jobs, clean water and air quality, IndiaSpend reported on February 6, 2017.

While 40% of the voters polled said reliable electricity was most important, 28% cited clean water and 16% said air quality.

But attempts at cleaning up even brick kilns have met with protests.

UP has six of India’s 43 polluted zones, five of 10 with worst air quality

Between 2009 and 2013, only Agra and Varanasi of six UP industrial zones have managed to improve their score on a national pollution index, while Singrauli has worsened.

For seven years now, India’s Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has ranked industrial zones using a Comprehensive Environment Pollution Index (CEPI), which assigns values between zero and 100, a rising score indicating worsening pollution and health hazards.

Zones with a score over 70 are considered critically polluted.

Source: Open Government Data Platform

In terms of air quality, half of India’s most polluted cities were in UP–Allahabad, Varanasi, Lucknow, Ghaziabad and Agra occupied spots in the top 10–as the Hindustan Times reported on February 8, 2017. Air quality was measured in 46 cities with a population of more than a million.

Coal-fired power plants major pollutants, new standards not implemented

UP’s power plants are amongst India’s most polluting and have some of the lowest environmental ranking, according to a two-year study conducted by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), an environmental think tank based in New Delhi. Four of the 47 plants selected for study (accounting for 11% the capacity of the total sample) were in Uttar Pradesh.

Of these, the state-owned Obra and Anpara-A & B located in the critically polluted district of Sonbhadra performed poorly and ranked very close to the bottom of the pile: At 40th position (12% score) and 46th position (8% score), respectively. NTPC-Singrauli was found to be grossly polluting as well, the CSE report said.

UP produces close to 10% of India’s coal-fired electricity, with 11 power plants located in just eastern UP, in the Purvanchal region. Emissions from coal-fired power plants can travel hundreds of kilometres, depending on wind speed, driving up pollution levels, especially during winter.

Coal generates almost 75% of India’s electricity, as IndiaSpend reported in May 2015. To provide ‘electricity to all’, coal-fired capacity in India is projected to double between 2012 and 2022.

Adverse health effects include premature death and increased health costs, as IndiaSpend reported in May 2015.

“The atmospheric inversion over the Indo-Gangetic plain exacerbate the pollution in the air because particles don’t disperse,” said Aishwarya Madineni, an independent air-quality researcher.

In December 2015, the ministry of environment, forest and climate change revised air-quality standards for coal-fired thermal power plants. The new standards aim at reducing emissions of particulate matter (or particulates) called PM 10 to 0.98 kg/MWh (a measure of permissible particulate weight for energy excavated from power plants, which is measured in kilogram/megawatt hour); sulphur dioxide to 7.3 kg/MWh and oxides of nitrogen–their presence in the air modifies other pollutants–to 4.8 kg/MWh, to improve ambient air quality. Before 2015, India had no such standards in place.

About 40 times as fine as human hair, PM 10 particles are carcinogenic and can cause serious health problems; sulphur dioxide can cause respiratory problems and oxides of nitrogen modify other pollutants, such as particulates and ozone, to become toxic acid rain.

“The new standards are supposed to be implemented by the end of 2017,” said Madineni. “However no penalties have been mentioned in the compliance report if the standards are not adhered to.”

Brick kilns and other seasonal pollutants adding fuel–and smoke–to fire

Brick kilns are the third-largest consumers of coal in India. UP has over 18,000 operational brick kilns, which operate seasonally between December and June every year.

The state produces close to 50 billion bricks a year, and employs nearly 3 million people, said Sameer Maithel, a director at Greentech Knowledge Solutions, a research and advisory firm.

Bricks are laid out near a coal-fired brick kiln, 15 km north of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

In May 2016, the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) directed all brick kilns to upgrade technology to reduce emissions, but the move met with protests.

“This industry is an important source of employment, and it requires good policy interventions and sensitivity by the government to upgrade these kilns and reduce pollution caused by them,” said Maithel.

Jaggery production units and sugar mills, both seasonal industries, also add to local pollution.

Lack of monitoring and reliable data worsen the problem

The UPPCB does not provide live monitoring of air quality, and its website, when we checked, was last updated in December 2016.

The CPCB has online monitoring stations in four UP cities: Agra, Lucknow, Kanpur and Varanasi.

Neither the sole monitoring stations in Agra and Kanpur, nor the three in Lucknow show PM 10 levels. Only one of three CPCB monitors in Varanasi can measure PM 2.5–fine particles that can penetrate the lungs, levels of which are the leading marker of air quality–and none provide an air-quality index (AQI), a composite marker of various pollutants, as IndiaSpend reported on December 12, 2016.

In comparison, Delhi has 13 CPCB monitoring stations, which provide daily, live readings of PM 2.5, PM 10 and AQI.

Source: Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)

While Kanpur was monitored for two years, Ghaziabad was monitored for 127 days. It is possible that a number of good and bad days were missed in several of these cities.

“Year-round monitoring is ideal so that seasonal variations can be seen in the data,” Madineni said. “In the case of UP, the spread of the monitors also needs to be across the state so that we can observe air quality in rural areas as well as industrial belts.”

(Patil is an analyst with IndiaSpend.)

