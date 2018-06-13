Why India’s Poor Buy Essential Medicines From Private Pharmacies

Select a date Select month June 2018 May 2018 April 2018 March 2018 February 2018 January 2018 December 2017 November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Governance Newsletter Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Modi’s Report Card Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

New Delhi: As India readies itself for Ayushman Bharat, the national health protection scheme covering primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare, a study from Chhattisgarh reveals poor availability of generic drugs in the state’s public hospitals.

Chhattisgarh had announced in 2013 a policy guaranteeing access to free generic medicines in all its public health facilities. Doctors at these facilities were also mandated to prescribe only generic medicines in the essential drug list (EDL) for patients receiving treatment there. Essential medicines “satisfy the priority health care needs of the population”, as per the World Health Organization (WHO). The are 796 such drugs listed in Chhattisgarh.

In the study, an analysis of 1,290 prescriptions from 100 public health facilities across 15 districts in Chhattisgarh showed that around 68% of the medicines prescribed were generic and from the EDL, but only 58% of them were available to the patients at the primary health facilities. The report titled ‘Access and availability of Essential Medicines in Chhattisgarh: Situation in Public Health Facilities’ was published in the January-February 2018 issue of the peer-reviewed Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care.

The study was conducted by the State Health Resource Centre at Raipur as part of the evaluation of the implementation phase of the free generic medicine scheme in 2013-14.

In 2003, Chhattisgarh was the first state in India to list an EDL, and in 2011 the government set up the Chhattisgarh Medical Services Corporation Limited for centralised procurement, storage and supply-chain management of drugs, surgical items and medical equipment required by its public health facilities.

Easy availability of essential drugs is critical for India’s healthcare system. Indians are the sixth biggest out-of-pocket (OOP) health spenders in the low-middle income group of 50 nations, as IndiaSpend reported in May 2017. And around 70% of the overall household expenditure on health is on medicines. An estimated 469 million people in India do not have regular access to essential medicines, according to the WHO.

Various studies have shown the rising out-of-pocket expenditures on healthcare is pushing around 32-39 million Indians below the poverty line annually.

“Without the focus on the improvement in coverage and prescription of generic drugs, we may end up in a situation where public health spending goes up without commensurate reduction in OOP health spending,” said Rajeev Ahuja, a development economist formerly with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the World Bank.

35% of prescribed drugs had to be bought at private facilities

As against the overall percentage of prescriptions with generic medicines (68%), Raigarh ranked the lowest at 55%, as per the study. However, in a third of the districts surveyed, less than 50% of generic drugs were available at public health facilities, the lowest being Bilaspur district (38%).

Over 35% of the generic and branded drugs were purchased from private facilities across all survey sites. Narayanpur reported the highest percentage of generic prescriptions and availability, at 87.37% and 84.15%, respectively.

But the current situation in Chhattisgarh is an improvement over the shortages the state saw in 2011, when only 17% of essential paediatric medicines were available.

Studies conducted in other states have shown up similar problems. In Punjab and Haryana, only 45.2% and 51.1% of prescribed medicines were available at public health facilities. At the Jamnagar Government Medical College in Gujarat, only 63.34% of the drugs prescribed were generic. Across southern India, only 49.78% of the drugs were from essential drug list.

A recent study by IIT-Madras, reported by IndiaSpend on May 25, 2018, showed that within six months of upgrading primary health-care facilities (human resources, drugs and diagnostics), there was an overall fall in the financial burden on patients.

(John is a public health professional and works as Evidence Synthesis Specialist with the Campbell Collaboration based in New Delhi.)

