Why Bengaluru May Run Out Of Drinking Water In 12 Years

Select a date Select month February 2018 January 2018 December 2017 November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Governance Newsletter Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

On February 11, 2018, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) put Bengaluru on a list of 11 major cities in the modern era likely to run out of drinking water.

Karnataka’s capital, Bengaluru is the third most populous city and the fifth largest metropolitan area in India. It is the only Indian city on the list, even though many large Indian cities are already water-stressed, and India is projected to fall 50% short of its fresh water needs by 2030, as per this 2010 study by the Asian Development Bank.

The BBC blames a spike in population growth and new property developments, Bengaluru’s struggle to manage its water and sewage systems, and a colossal waste of drinking water due to poor plumbing. Let’s take a quick look at the data.

Rising population and water demand

Pushed by its technology industry, Bengaluru is one of the fastest growing metropolitan cities in India. The city’s population has more than doubled from 5 million in 2001 to 12 million in 2017.

At an annual growth rate of 4.23%, Bengaluru’s population is expected to reach 21.15 million by 2030–as much as the current population of Sri Lanka–according to projections in a 2016 city-profile study by World Bank-backed 230 Water Resource Group (230WRG), an advocacy.

Bengaluru’s water availability will be a third less than its requirement of about 51.38 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) per year–enough to fill 570,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools–in 2030, as per 230WRG.

Polluted water bodies

Nearly 85% of Bengaluru’s surveyed water bodies, including 398 lakes, medium-sized water-pools for cattle and micro ponds, had water that could only be used for irrigation and industrial cooling, according to the first ever in-depth inventory of the city’s water bodies prepared in 2016 by the city-based Environmental Management & Policy Research Institute (EMPRI). The two-year project was supported by the state government.

Not a single lake in Bengaluru had water suitable for drinking or bathing.

Domestic waste (44.5%) and construction debris (33%) were cited as the leading causes among the identifiable sources of water bodies’ pollution.

In addition, only 30% of the sewage is processed at treatment plants and the rest flows into existing lakes.

Distributional losses

Bengaluru wastes nearly half (48%) the water it receives for domestic use (about 30 TMC), mostly drawn from the Cauvery river.

This distributional loss is of two kinds: First, damages and leakages in the water supply system; and, second, unauthorised water connections, as IndiaSpend reported on September 16, 2016.

A contrary view

Another view is that Bengaluru has adequate supply from the Cauvery and plentiful rains. If appropriate interventions can be made to expand water harvesting, treat wastewater and better manage available groundwater, Bengaluru would not face water scarcity, Citizen Matters, a Bengaluru-based community-funded media platform reported on February 14, 2018.

Bengaluru receives an average rainfall of at least 800 mm. This translates to 2,740 million litres per day of water (if the 800 mm for 60 rainy days is spread across 365 days). Which means 109 litres per head per day water (considering population=2.5 crores), the report said.

(Tripathi is a principal correspondent with IndiaSpend.)

We welcome feedback. Please write to respond@indiaspend.org. We reserve the right to edit responses for language and grammar.

__________________________________________________________________

“Liked this story? Indiaspend.org is a non-profit, and we depend on readers like you to drive our public-interest journalism efforts. Donate Rs 500; Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000.”