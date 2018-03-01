Weak Emotional Attitudes, Low Parental Aspirations Behind Teenage Dropouts: Andhra Study

Select a date Select month March 2018 February 2018 January 2018 December 2017 November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Governance Newsletter Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

Photo credit: Heatheronhertravels.com

New Delhi: Secondary school students, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds, often drop out of school due to weak emotional attitudes and their parents’ low aspirations for their education and occupation, a study of 834 children between ages 12 and 19 in Andhra Pradesh has found.

The study by UK-based non-profit Young Lives’ India chapter found that children with a high level of self-efficacy were 1.4 times more likely than those with a low level to continue education up to age 19. Children with a high level of subjective well-being were twice as likely to continue education.

Children whose caregivers aspired for them to complete secondary education or more were three times more likely to continue schooling at age 19 than their counterparts, the study found. Children whose caregivers aspired to see them become either a full-time parent or housewife at age 20 were 1.8 times less likely to continue education than children whose caregiver aspired to see them become a professional by age 20.

Further, children belonging to the richest 10% of households in the sample were twice as likely to continue education to age 19 compared with those belonging to the poorest 10%.

The study recommends interventions to build parental aspirations, particularly for girls, and especially in socio-economically disadvantaged households. It also recommends provision of social protection for disadvantaged households and developing teachers’ skills in order to encourage students and build their psychosocial competencies.

Children’s attitudes

The study is part of research on 3,000 students, mostly from poorer areas, in former Andhra Pradesh (now bifurcated into Telangana and Andhra Pradesh), going on since 2002. It used a sample of 834 children on whom data–quantitative as well as qualitative–were collected between 2005 and 2014.

The results, outlined in a February 2018 paper by Renu Singh, Ranjana Kesarwani and Protap Mukherjee, highlight how children’s and parents’ psychosocial skills as well as household income decide how likely they are to continue their education up to age 19.

“Psychosocial skills are an important element of the confidence and motivation to progress in academic life,” the paper notes, explaining the model it used to highlight the association between psychosocial skills at age 12 and educational progression through adolescence (to age 19), as well as parental aspirations for the child, aged 12, at age 20.

The researchers assessed students’ emotional attitudes through “self-efficacy” and “subjective well-being”.

For self-efficacy (or self-belief), students were asked to rate themselves on seven variables measuring cognitive, social, behavioural and emotional attitudes on a scale of 0 to 7, with 7 indicating maximum self-efficacy.

Students’ subjective well-being was assessed by asking them to score themselves from 1 (representing the worst possible life) to 9 (the best possible life). A score of 4 or above indicates high subjective well-being.

While 60% of the respondents reported high self-efficacy, 51% reported high subjective well-being.

Among students who reported a high self-efficacy index value, 57.3% went on to continue education up to age 19, while 42.7% dropped out some time between ages 12 and 19. By contrast, of those who scored low on the self-efficacy index, 48.5% were still in school by age 19, and 51.5% had dropped out by age 19.

Similarly, students reporting higher subjective well-being were more likely to have stayed on at school–64% of those reporting higher well-being had continued education till the age of 19, while 36% had dropped out by age 19; but among those reporting low subjective well-being, 44.2% had continued education and 55.8% had dropped out by age 19.

Psychosocial Characteristics Continued In Education Between Ages 12-19 (In %) Dropped Out Between Ages 12-19 (In %) Total Respondents Self-Efficacy Index Low 48.5 51.5 274 High 57.3 42.7 560 Subjective Well-Being Low 44.2 55.8 394 High 64 36 431 Total 54.4 45.6 834

Source: Young Lives India

Note: Self-efficacy measures emotional attitudes of a person on a scale of 0 to 7, such that a score of 7 is high; subjective well-being was assessed by asking respondents to score themselves from 1 (the worst possible life) to 9 (the best possible life), such that a score of 4 or above is high

The study estimates that children with a high level of self-efficacy were 1.4 times more likely than those with a low level to continue education up to age 19. Children with a high level of subjective well-being were twice as likely to continue education, the study notes.

This finding is important in the context of goal 4 of the Sustainable Development Goals–a global development agenda promoted by the United Nations–that aims to educate every child. In 2014, 24 million (14% of 124 million) out-of-school children were Indian, Kiran Bhatty, senior fellow at the Delhi-based think-tank Centre for Policy Research, wrote on The Wire on July 7, 2015.

Enrolment rates drop from 95% at age 14 to 70% at age 18 in rural schools, with more women dropping out than men as age increases, as IndiaSpend reported on January 16, 2018. At age 14, the difference between male and female non-enrolment is one percentage point, with 4.7% males not enrolled against 5.7% females; it rises to four percentage points by age 18, with 32% females not enrolled as against 28% males.

“[I]f irregular attendance were included in the definition, the total percentage of children out of school would be much higher,” Bhatty wrote.

Guardians’ aspirations

While 70% of caregivers in the sample aspired for their children to continue to secondary education and beyond, 30% did not imagine their children going higher than secondary school.

Regarding children’s occupational aspirations by age 20, 54% saw their children as “professionals” (“accountant, artist, civil servant, district collector, lawyer, teacher, etc.”), while 32% aspired to see their children become skilled or semi-skilled workers/entrepreneurs (skilled: “computer operator, administrative assistant, tailor, etc”; semi-skilled/entrepreneur: “domestic

worker, labourer, market trader, businessman, etc”).

As many as 14% caregivers did not see their children as working at 20, which included being a full-time parent or a housewife (for girls), or studying full time. Only two caregivers in the sample of 834 saw their children studying at age 20.

Children whose caregivers aspired for them to complete secondary education or more were three times more likely to continue schooling at age 19 than their counterparts.

Those whose caregivers aspired to see them become either a full-time parent or housewife at age 20 were 1.8 times less likely to continue education than children whose caregivers aspired to see them become a professional by age 20.

Further, children belonging to the richest 10% of households in the sample were twice as likely to continue education by age 19 compared with those belonging to the poorest 10%.

Nearly 61% of first-born children continued school up to age 19, as opposed to 40.3% of children who were fourth-born or later.

Children from scheduled tribes were twice as likely as those from scheduled castes to be in school at age 19. The two are historically disadvantaged communities assured affirmative action by the constitution.

As many as 85% of children who were engaged in paid work at age 12 had dropped out of school by age 19–such children were 89% less likely to be in school at 19 than children who did not perform paid work.

The Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Amendment Act 2016 stipulates that children under 14 years of age should not be employed, while the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act of 2009 legislates that all children aged 6-14 years should be in school.

However, as this study shows, these laws are often violated.

(Vivek is an analyst with IndiaSpend.)

We welcome feedback. Please write to respond@indiaspend.org.

__________________________________________________________________

“Liked this story? Indiaspend.org is a non-profit, and we depend on readers like you to drive our public-interest journalism efforts. Donate Rs 500; Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000.”