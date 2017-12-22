Varanasi’s Air 20 Times Above Safe Levels, Worse Than Delhi

Select a date Select month December 2017 November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

On December 21, 2017, as Delhi’s air quality plunged to levels 19 times worse than World Health Organization (WHO) standards, the only consolation its people could take was that things were likely to be worse in other northern cities.

On November 10, 2017, when national attention was focused on Delhi’s poisoned air, the holy city of Varanasi registered worse air quality–a PM 2.5 concentration of 491 micrograms per cubic meter or µg/m³ against Delhi’s 468 µg/m³, according to an IndiaSpend analysis of hourly averages for 24 hours.

A similar situation exists across many cities of the Indo-Gangetic belt, but unlike Delhi, these cities do not even have adequate air-quality monitoring systems, let alone plans to fight the pollution.

Varanasi has only one PM 2.5 monitoring station; Delhi has nearly 40.

People in Varanasi were breathing air nearly 20 times worse than the WHO 24-hour average safe levels of 25 µg/m³ and eight times worse than the national ambient air quality 24-hour average standard of 60 µg/m³.

Varanasi reported no more than seven days of good air quality over two months to December 10, 2017, (of 62 days monitored)–when the average levels of fine, toxic dust called PM 2.5 was below national air quality safe levels–according to an analysis of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data from October 10, 2017 to November 10, 2017. There were no data available for 10 of the 62 days monitored.

PM 2.5–emitted by burning coal, kerosene, petrol, diesel, biomass, cow dung and waste–is about 30 times finer than a human hair. These particles can be inhaled deep into the lungs, causing heart attacks, strokes, lung cancer and respiratory diseases. Their measurement is considered to be the best indicator of the level of health risks from air pollution, according to the WHO.

Varanasi’s air has been bad for a few years now. In 2015, the north Indian cities of Varanasi and Allahabad had no days (of 227 and 263 monitored, respectively) with good air quality according to a December 2016 report, in which IndiaSpend was a collaborator.

The report illustrated how public attention is largely focused on Delhi, while other north Indian cities report air-quality levels as bad or worse than the national capital.

‘Varanasi Chokes’, by the Centre for Environment and Energy Development (CEED), IndiaSpend and Care4Air, used the PM 2.5 national safe standard of 60 µg/m³, which is two-and-a-half times more relaxed than the WHO standard of 25 µg/m³.

The air quality in Varanasi has worsened during the winter of 2017, with more than 60% of days with ‘very poor’ to ‘severe air quality’, said Aishwarya Sudhir, a Bangalore-based researcher and author of ‘Varanasi Chokes’.

Source: Central Pollution Control Board; Based on one online monitoring station

Air quality has six classifications: Good, Satisfactory, Moderately polluted, Poor, Very Poor, and Severe. These categories describe the Air Quality Index (AQI), a composite marker of various pollutants including PM 2.5 and its larger cousin PM 10.

Varanasi not among WHO list of cities with worst air, but Indian agency says it’s among three worst

In 2016, the WHO’s list of 20 most polluted cities in the world featured 10 from India, with four of the worst–Allahabad, Kanpur, Firozabad and Lucknow–in Uttar Pradesh. While Varanasi is not on the WHO’s list, the Prime Minister’s parliamentary constituency is among India’s three most polluted cities, according to this 2015 CPCB bulletin.

Most northern Indian cities across the Indo-Gangetic plain this winter have been recording ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’ air quality levels, said Sudhir. Unlike Delhi, there is little or no public awareness about the scale of the crisis and its corresponding health impacts. Cities like Varanasi do not have plans to control air pollution, she added.

Delhi’s Graded Response Action is the only available default programme for all of northern India. The plan entails a number of actions to be taken as soon as the air quality plunges. The actions include stopping of garbage burning, banning trucks from entering the city, shutting down power plants, closing brick kilns and stone crushers.

Air Quality Index In The Indo-Gangetic Belt On November 10, 2017 City Air Quality Index Monitoring stations Varanasi 491 1 Patna 428 1 NOIDA 470 2 Muzaffarpur 409 1 Lucknow 462 3 Kanpur 461 1 Ghaziabad 485 1 Gurgaon 480 1 Faridabad 428 1 Delhi 468 14 Agra 404 1

Source: Central Pollution Control Board; Figures are 24-hour averages. Major pollutant is PM 2.5

“Heavy industrial activity in the Indo-Gangetic belt has led to rapid degradation of air quality across North Indian region,” the 2016 report said. Changing wind patterns, especially during winter, carry power-plant emissions several hundred kilometers away, causing a spike in the regional pollution levels, the report said, quoting studies by Urban Emissions, a Delhi-based repository of information related to air pollution.

Inadequate monitoring

The AQI in most north India cities is generated from less than three monitors, making the data unreliable and inconsistent.

“Air pollution monitoring stations measuring PM 10 and PM 2.5 are limited to less than three for most cities across the Indo-Gangetic Plain,” said Sudhir.

Not only does Varanasi lack adequate air quality monitoring stations, right-to-information data on the air-quality stations in Varanasi revealed significant gaps in PM 10 values, the report said.

While the WHO asks countries to measure PM 2.5 as an air-pollution yardstick, some countries, such as India and China, continue to measure PM 10, which is less than 10 millionths of a metre in diameter–six times finer than human hair. PM 10 is a record of air pollution from non-combustion sources, such as road dust and dust storms.

(Tripathi is a principal correspondent with IndiaSpend.)

We welcome feedback. Please write to respond@indiaspend.org. We reserve the right to edit responses for language and grammar.



