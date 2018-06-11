Upper-Caste Hindus Fear The Police The Least, Sikhs The Most

Select a date Select month June 2018 May 2018 April 2018 March 2018 February 2018 January 2018 December 2017 November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Governance Newsletter Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Modi’s Report Card Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

New Delhi: Upper-caste Hindus fear the police the least, are most likely to have a favorable opinion of them and are least likely to be contacted by them, according to a new study by a think tank and an NGO.

Among Hindus, 18% of scheduled caste (SC) respondents reported being the most fearful of police, said the ‘Status of Policing in India 2018’, released in May 2018 by Common Cause, an NGO, and Lokniti Programme of the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS).

This fear of police among certain groups is likely to be related to the fact that more than 55% of undertrials in India are Muslim, Dalit or tribal, according to this analysis of national crime data. In Jharkhand, for instance, about 500 Adivasis (tribals), officially listed as scheduled tribes (STs) are in jail because trials are slow, according to this 2017 report by the Centre for Justice and Peace, a human rights advocacy.

The Sachar Committee report of November 2006 had also pointed to the poor representation of Muslims in various government services. It recommended greater Muslim representation in the police force as a way to build confidence in the community.

“The major finding for us was that those who are higher up the power hierarchy in society are treated better by the police, those below are treated badly,” said Vipul Mudgal of Common Cause and one of the advisors for the study. “The relationship between the police and poor and vulnerable citizens is especially shaky. However, I would say we can still recover lost ground.”

The disproportionate representation of castes in the police force could be one reason for the caste divide in how people see the force. For instance, in Uttar Pradesh, of the 75 district superintendents of police, 13 are Thakurs, 20 Brahmins, one Kayastha, one Bhumihar, one Vaishya, and six other upper castes, according to this July 2017 report in Hindustan Times.

The problem lies in the mechanical adherence to the policy prescription on reservation without emphasis on the larger principle behind it, according to Devika Prasad, coordinator (police reforms), Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI). Representation of groups such as scheduled castes, other backward castes, tribes and women exists but it is low, she pointed out.

“While there is monitoring of the extent to which reservation is being met, its ultimate aim is only to get to the needed numbers,” she pointed out. “There is an urgent need for police departments and state governments to recognise the value of diversity, in and of itself as a vital attribute to improve policing culture and in the long run, their response. Greater diversity will make police departments more democratic from within, and in this way, more responsive to different kinds of people.”

Sikhs and Punjab residents report highest incidence of fear

Among religious communities, the Sikhs feared the police the most and Hindus the least, the report found. State-wise distribution showed high levels (46%) of fear of the police in Punjab. Tamil Nadu and Karnataka follow Punjab in this respect.

The report further found that poorer Sikhs are more likely to be scared of the police. But this is true of all religious groups. If we consider the upper classes among all religions, Sikhs (37%) are much more likely than Hindus (14%) or Muslims (9%) to fear the police. The trend could be linked to the history of violence in Punjab in the last four decades and how the police responded to it, especially in the 1990s and 2000s when militancy peaked in the state (read here, here and here).

“The way policing in Punjab worked for 15-20 years due to the militancy can be correlated with these data,” said Mudgal. “During this period of unrest in the state, a lot of covert policing happened, with random arrests and disappearance of people. This is why fear has stayed in people’s minds.”

Himachal Pradesh (0.2%) and Uttarakhand (1.4%) residents were the least fearful of the police. In southern India, except Kerala, nearly all states reported high levels of fear of the police.

Hindus, Muslims in the south mostly likely to fear the police

There is a general perception that Muslims in the Hindi heartland fear the police more than anywhere else.

But the report found that Muslims in southern India are more likely to be fearful of the police than those living elsewhere, particularly in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

“South India has historically been better in policing, but after the recent incidents of terrorism, the police has arrested many and this created a fear among the minds of Muslims in this region,” said Mudgal.

Fear among Hindus of the police was also highest in the southern states.

What can be done to ensure that all communities have confidence in the police? “Greater effort needs to be put in by the police and the government to meet even the minimum standards of representation through quotas,” said Prasad. She added that the government needed to carry out periodic public surveys of perceptions about the police along the lines of the National Crime Research Bureau’s annual report.

(Saha is a media & policy communications consultant with the Policy & Development Advisory Group, Delhi. He is also a freelance writer and holds an MA in Gender & Development from the Institute of Development Studies, University of Sussex, UK.)

We welcome feedback. Please write to respond@indiaspend.org.



