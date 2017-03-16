UP Slides To Last Place In India’s Infant And Under-Five Mortality Rankings

Select a date Select month March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Search with Google

India’s most populous state has slid past Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh to record the country’s worst infant and under-five mortality rate, according to newly released health data.

Although Uttar Pradesh’s infant mortality rate (IMR) improved from 73 deaths per 1,000 live births to 64 over 10 years to 2016, other states and countries did better; UP’s IMR is now the same as the strife-torn west-African nation of Mauritania (65), worse than another poor, chaotic African country, Burkina Faso (61) and only just better than Afghanistan (66).

Source: National Family Health Survey, 2015-16, World Bank

Ahead of the swearing in of a new government in UP, data released from the National Family Health Survey, 2015-16 (NFHS-4) show that India’s most populous state now also has India’s worst under-five mortality rate of 78 deaths per 1,000 live births which is comparable to that of Mozambique (79), an African nation with half of India’s gross domestic product (GDP) per capita. This is an 18-point reduction in under-five mortality from 96 per 1,000 live births ten years ago.

Source: National Family Health Survey, 2015-16, World Bank

These newly released figures are likely to increase India’s IMR (41) and under-five mortality rate (50), which have improved over the last ten years, as IndiaSpend reported in March, 2017.

Despite being India’s most populous state, UP spends Rs 452 per capita on health, 70% less than Indian average, as IndiaSpend reported in February 2017.

One in two children in the state is not fully immunised, and the state has India’s second-highest maternal mortality rate (258 deaths per 100,000 live births).

A decade ago, when the last NFHS survey was conducted, Chhattisgarh had an IMR of 71 deaths per 1,000 live births which reduced to 54 in 2015-16; Madhya Pradesh had an under-five mortality rate of 93 per 1,000 live births which has reduced to 65 in 2015-16.

Not all states in India are doing badly; the five best performing states for infant mortality rates are Kerala, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh which have IMRs comparable to the United States, Iran, Algeria, Philippines and Indonesia.

Infant Mortality Rate, 2015-16

Source: National Family Health Survey, 2015-16

The five best-performing states for under-five mortality rates are Kerala, Goa, Manipur, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra which have under-five mortality rates at par with the United States, Iraq, Indonesia, Azerbaijan and Brazil.

Under-Five Mortality Rate, 2015-16

Source: National Family Health Survey, 2015-16

