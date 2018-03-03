Unprecedented: BJP Sweeps Tripura, Largest Ever Win In Nagaland

Select a date Select month March 2018 February 2018 January 2018 December 2017 November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Governance Newsletter Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

Mumbai: For the first time in history, the presence of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has widened to five of seven-sister states of India’s north-east region.

Since the party came to power at the Centre in 2014, its influence in the resource-rich, strategic region that borders China, Myanmar, Bhutan and Bangladesh, has spread from Arunachal Pradesh in 2014 to Assam in 2016 to Manipur in 2017 and Tripura and Nagaland in 2018.

In the 2018 state elections held in February 2018, the party has now:

Defeated the incumbent Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) that was in power for 25 consecutive years as the lead partner of the Left Democratic Front in Tripura.

Won the third largest vote share of 14.6% in Nagaland, a state of 16 major tribes and 20 sub-tribes, with over 30 languages and dialects.

Got its highest vote-share (9.6%) in 30 years in the Congress strong-hold of Meghalaya while the latter reported its lowest vote share (28.5%).

With its win in Tripura, and if the party forms the government through an alliance in Nagaland, the BJP will now be in power in 21 of 29 states in the country.

The Sun is red at the time of sunset and turns saffron when it rises : PM Shri @narendramodi on BJP’s surge in North East region. pic.twitter.com/aUvpaKBSJS — BJP (@BJP4India) March 3, 2018

In Nagaland, the BJP ended a 15-year alliance with the Naga People’s Front (NPF) over seat-sharing issues in February 2018. It joined forces with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), which includes many former leaders of the NPF, agreeing to a 20:40 seat-sharing arrangement.

In a flip flop, post-results, the BJP now intends to re-enter into an alliance with NPF to secure its place in the government.

The NPF had announced it would be open to allying once again with the BJP.

Elections in Nagaland are “a very special case” because they are being held in the backdrop of the crucial Naga peace talks, which were progressing smoothly, said union minister and BJP leader in-charge for state Kiren Rijiju.

“A favourable government, where the BJP is a very strong pillar, is important for the Naga people, for the peace talks,” the minister added.

BJP ends 25-year CPM rule in Tripura

In Tripura, in a historic 19-seat lead over the CPM, the BJP ended the Left-Front’s uninterrupted 25-year-reign in the state.

The small state, with a population of 3.6 million comparable to Jaipur, had become critical for the BJP’s plans to expand its base in the north-east.

While faring better than some richer states on health and social indicators, Tripura has the highest unemployment rate in the country — four times the national average (4.9%), IndiaSpend reported on February 17, 2018.

Tripura’s per capita income also features in the bottom pile of states and union territories across India, indicating that rising aspirations of people are likely to have had a decisive impact on the election.

Seats Won: BJP and CPM In Tripura, 1983-2018 Parities 2018 2013 2008 2003 1998 1993 1988 1983 BJP 35 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 CPM 16 49 46 38 38 44 26 37

Source: Election Commission

Vote-Share: BJP and CPM In Tripura, 1983-2018 Parties 2018 2013 2008 2003 1998 1993 1988 1983 BJP 43 1.54 1.49 1.32 5.87 2.02 0.15 0.06 CPM 42.7 48.11 48.01 46.82 45.49 44.78 45.82 46.78

Source: Election Commission; Figures in (%)

At 8.37 pm on March 3, 2018, the BJP’s vote share in Tripura was 43%, according to leads, it’s highest ever, shows an analysis of election data dating back to 1983. The BJP’s best vote-share previously was 5.9% in 1998, when the NDA was formed at the Centre for the 1998 general elections.

Meanwhile, at 8.37pm on March 2, 2018, according to leads, the CPM was leading/ had won 16 seats — its lowest ever, even lower than the number of seats it won in 1988 (26) when it lost to the Congress. In the 2013 state assembly elections, the CPM had won 49 seats–its best performance ever.

Polit Bureau thanks the 45% of the voters who extended support to the CPIM & the Left Front. The Party will carefully examine the reasons for this electoral setback and take necessary remedial measures.#TripuraElection2018https://t.co/dVbp64kwlJ — CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) March 3, 2018

BJP may be part of government in Nagaland

The Naga People’s Front (NPF), alongwith the BJP, has been in power in Nagaland since 2003.

As of 6.52pm, in a neck-and-neck race, the NPF had a win/lead in 27 seats, while the NDPP-BJP alliance collectively had a win/ lead in 27 seats, election data show.

Seats Won By Parties In Nagaland 1998-2018 Parties Won 2018 2013 2008 2003 1998 1993 1989 BJP 11 1 2 7 0 Naga People’s Front 27 38 26 19 Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party 16 INC 0 8 23 21 53 35 36

Source: Election Commission

Vote-Share By Major Parties In Nagaland 1998-2018 Parties Won 2018 2013 2008 2003 1998 1993 1989 BJP 14.4 1.75 5.35 10.88 0.35 Naga People’s Front 39.1 47.04 33.62 29.76 Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party 25.5 INC 2.1 24.89 36.28 35.86 50.73 46.02 51.45

Source: Election Commission; Figures in (%)

While the NPF had the largest vote-share of 39.1%, the NDPP and the BJP have vote shares of 25.3% and 14.6%, respectively.

At 14.6%, this is the highest-ever vote share the BJP has won in the Nagaland state elections, election data show. Prior to this, the BJP’s best vote-share in the state was 10.9% in 2003 when it entered into an alliance with the NPF.

While the NPF vote share declined 8% points from 47% in 2013 to 39% in 2018, with the BJP now showing interest in renewing the 15-year-old alliance — the party is likely to remain in power in the state.

Since the Naga rebels entered into an indefinite ceasefire with the central government in 2007, the state has improved on a number of health and social development outcomes to now rival and even outperform richer states, IndiaSpend reported on February 27, 2018. However, poor infrastructure and a fragile peace continue to be problem areas as the state, formed on December 1, 1963, struggles with economic growth. These are likely to have decisively impacted the elections.

Hung assembly likely in Meghalaya

In the other Christian-majority state of Meghalaya, while the BJP itself has won only two seats — lower than its previous high of three seats in 1998 when the National Democratic Alliance was formed at the Centre — the Congress’s grasp on the state appears to have loosened.

With no clear majority in sight, Meghalaya seems headed for a hung assembly.

A rare matrilineal state – where family descent is traced through the mother rather than the father – Meghalaya nearly matches India’s richer states on health outcomes but insurgency and poor infrastructure impede its progress, IndiaSpend reported on February 26, 2018.

After attaining statehood in 1972, Meghalaya, with a population of two million, the size of Lucknow, has been ruled by Congress-led coalition governments since 1976.

In 2018, at 28.5% (as of 9.01 pm on March 3, 2018, according to leads), the party has its lowest vote-share in nearly 30 years since 1989, an analysis of election data show.

The vote share of the BJP at 9.6%, as of 9.01 pm on March 3, 2018, is its highest in 30 years. Prior to this, the BJP’s best vote-share was 5% recorded in 1998 when the NDA was formed at the Centre, as we said.

(With data inputs by Chaitanya Mallapur and Angel Mohan)

(Saldanha is an assistant editor and Mallapur is a policy analyst with IndiaSpend. Mohan is an intern with IndiaSpend)

We welcome feedback. Please write to respond@indiaspend.org. We reserve the right to edit responses for language and grammar.

__________________________________________________________________

