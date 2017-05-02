UDAN Will Make Air Travel Affordable For Many, But Not The Poor

Select a date Select month May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Search with Google

PM launches UDAN – Regional Connectivity Scheme for Civil Aviation – from Shimla

The average Indian is unlikely to be able to afford a Rs 2,500 flight–13.8 times the monthly spending on travel (Rs 180) in 2011-2012–under the government’s new “Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik” (UDAN) programme.

Launched on 27 April 2017, UDAN will feature flights to underserved smaller towns in which a certain number of seats will be subsidized–Rs 2,500 for an hour-long flight, and fares going up pro-rata for longer distances–according to a government press release. For instance, a subsidized Shimla to Delhi ticket for June 1 is presently priced at Rs 2,036, and will be operated by Alliance Air, an Air India subsidiary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi promoted this as an opportunity for more people, especially the “common man,” to access air travel. “Why should air services be only for the elite in this country? I told my officials that I want people wearing hawai chappals [inexpensive flip-flops] to be taking flights,” he said at the April 27 launch.

But even at these low prices, a considerable part of the population is unlikely to use air services as claimed by the Prime Minister.

Although India has seen a massive decline in poverty over the last two decades, 21.9% of its population still lives below the poverty line of Rs 816 per person per month in rural areas, and Rs 1,000 per capita per month in urban areas, according to government data.

The cost of a one-hour flight is nearly as much as the average monthly per capita expenditure of Rs 2,629.65 in urban areas–where most airports are likely to be located–according to 2011-2012 data from the government’s National Sample Survey Office. The fare for non-subsidized tickets on the same flights could go as high as Rs 19,000, the Times of India reported.

Enhanced connectivity

In comparison, an air-conditioned (AC) bus operated by the Himachal Road Transport Corporation costs Rs 415 and takes 12 hours to reach Shimla from Delhi. There are no direct trains to Shimla–a regular berth in a train from Delhi to Kalka costs Rs 235, while an AC seat costs Rs 590, and the train takes about five hours. At Kalka, one needs to change trains, and Kalka to Shimla trains costs around Rs 300 and take another five hours.

“The biggest beneficiaries (of UDAN) will be businessmen and professionals in the interiors of India, who spend far more time and cost commuting to the big cities by road and rail,” Amber Dubey, partner and India head of aerospace and defence at the global consultancy KPMG, told IndiaSpend.

Dubey said there are millions of Indians who can afford to pay Rs 2,500 for a 500km flight. “Tourism too will get a boost. Many high-end tourists, especially the middle-aged, don’t prefer a place that doesn’t have convenient flight connections,” he added.

Affordable for many, but not the poor

On average, an Indian spent little–Rs 180 a month–in 2011-2012, including money spent on transporting personal goods to and from the place of work, leave travel, as well as money spent on vehicles they own (including animal-drawn vehicles), NSSO figures shows.

More recent NSSO data show that it was mostly the upper quintile who used air transport in 2014-2015. Those spending less that Rs 2,500 a month spent Rs 133 or less on all modes of travel (including air travel) in a month. (Please note than the data from the 2011-2012 NSS and 2014-2015 , and total monthly consumption numbers from 2014-2015 were unavailable).

Should the government subsidize air travel? Analysts disagree

Through the UDAN programme, the government will subsidize a minimum of nine and a maximum of 40 seats on a flight. Underserved or unserved routes will be auctioned out, and the lowest bidder will win a monopoly over the sector for three years. In return, they would have to operate at least three flights a week on the route, and a maximum of seven. “Such support would be withdrawn after a three-year period, as by that time, the route is expected to become self-sustainable,” the government press release added.

For sectors that hold promise as future hubs of travel, but are not financially viable immediately, providing a fixed-period subsidy after choosing airlines through competitive bidding is absolutely justified, Dubey of KMPG said.

But analysts disagree on whether a subsidy for air travel makes economic sense.

Operating the programme is complicated, and depends heavily on coordination between the centre, state and the Airport Authority of India, said Mark Martin, founder of Martin Consulting, an aviation advisory firm.

“What if oil prices, which are relatively low currently, rise in the future?” he said, explaining that the cost of travel depends mostly on the cost of inputs like fuel, and the currency exchange rate, as most inputs used in air travel are imported. “Subsidies are fundamentally unsustainable,” Martin said, adding that given the variables, it may prove difficult to subsidize a sector even for three years.

(Shah is a reporter/editor with IndiaSpend.)

