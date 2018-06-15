Toxic Air Is Now A Year-Round Problem For Delhi

Select a date Select month June 2018 May 2018 April 2018 March 2018 February 2018 January 2018 December 2017 November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Governance Newsletter Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Modi’s Report Card Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

Mumbai: Delhi’s toxic air is no longer limited to winters.

While Delhi is experiencing high levels of air pollution largely caused by a dust storm hitting western India, high 24-hour average levels of PM 2.5 have been recorded across the National Capital Region (NCR) between March and May 2018, an IndiaSpend analysis of CPCB data shows.

This indicates that poor air quality is a problem consistently affecting the region, beyond winter and individual weather events.

Air quality in Delhi is now at ‘hazardous’ levels, with areas in the national capital registering an air quality index value–a composite measure of ozone, nitrogen dioxide, sulphur dioxide and particulate pollution–of 999 on June 13, 2018, according to the World Air Quality Index.

The Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) air quality index is currently registering ‘severe’ air pollution across the city, with 24-hour average levels of PM 2.5–fine particulate matter 30 times finer than a human hair, which are known to pose the greatest risk to humans–over 250 microgram per cubic metre (µg/m³) of air.

Levels this high may cause “respiratory impact even on healthy people, and serious health impacts on people with lung/heart disease. The health impacts may be experienced even during “light physical activity”.

Note: Each of the AQI categories are decided based on ambient concentration values of air pollutants and their likely health impacts (known as health breakpoints). The eight pollutants measured are PM 10, PM 2.5, NO2, SO2, CO, O3, NH3, and Pb for which short-term (upto 24-hours) National Ambient Air Quality Standards are prescribed.

In November 2017, a public health emergency was declared by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in Delhi as air quality index breached 999, likened to smoking 50 cigarettes a day.

High levels of PM 2.5 beyond the winter

Delhi experienced zero days of ‘good’ quality air between March and May 2018, according to AQI values from data compiled by the CPCB’s monthly air ambience reports (for March, April and May).

Two days of ‘good’ quality air were recorded in Alwar, 160 km south of Delhi and part of Delhi-NCR.

In three months, Delhi-NCR experienced 223 instances of ‘poor’ air quality and 87 instances of ‘very poor’ air quality recorded by seven air-quality monitoring stations, data show.

PM 2.5, as we said, poses the greatest risk to humans. The particles can be inhaled deep into the lungs, causing heart attacks, strokes, lung cancer and respiratory diseases. Their measurement is considered to be the best indicator of the level of health risks from air pollution, according to the World Health Organization.

The WHO standard for permissible levels of PM 2.5 in the air (24-hour average) is 25 μg/m3, while India’s National Ambient Air Quality standard is 2.4 times higher at 60 μg/m3.

Even brief exposure to PM 2.5 has been linked to a higher risk of early death among the elderly, according to a study by the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health at Harvard University.

Air pollution levels in India’s capital of Delhi can be up to 30x higher than WHO guidelines. Yet not a single case was filed against industries exceeding pollutant quotas between 2014 and 2016. https://t.co/KrspjahQxj pic.twitter.com/4YdcRPCtI4 — Yale Environment 360 (@YaleE360) December 10, 2017

Pollution linked to boundary conditions–burning of fossil fuels, seasonal fires, dust events and other natural sources–is currently the top contributing factor to poor air quality, according to UrbanEmissions.info, a pollution research and analysis site. This is followed by pollution from passenger vehicles including exhaust emissions and associated suspended dust.

In 2015, 2.5 million of 10.3 million deaths in India due to non-communicable diseases (NCDs) were linked to pollution making it the country with the highest number of pollution-related deaths, followed by China, IndiaSpend reported on January 3, 2018.

Efforts to tackle poor quality air

To curb dangerous levels of air pollution seen in 2016, the ministry of environment, forests and climate change introduced the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in January 2017.

Upon reaching AQI readings above 200, the government is mandated to authorise actions that will inhibit the worsening of the situation and avoid ‘emergency’ levels. Actions include capping emissions from thermal power plants, banning open burning of firewood and coal for heating and cooking and a ban on the use of diesel gensets.

Such recommended measures are consistently mentioned in the CPCB’s monthly air-ambience reports, though it is difficult to determine which, if any, have been carried out.

“Implementation of action plans and the need to control air pollution is a debate largely reserved for the winters, during emergency-like situations most measures tend to be in place–for example closing of schools,” said Aishwarya Sudhir, an independent researcher, told IndiaSpend.

“But when it comes to summer-time pollution, despite having air quality forecasts and predictions in place, I don’t see any precautionary planning or announcements on the recommended emergency response measures,” Sudhir said.

As AQI readings dip from moderate to poor levels, the government is supposed to send alerts via social media and mobile apps warning of high pollution levels and the associated health risks, according to the GRAP.

Despite Delhi’s air quality 10-12 times above safe limits set by the World Health Organization (WHO), the government failed to activate the emergency air-quality warning system, raising questions about the efficacy of the GRAP system, IndiaSpend reported on November 9, 2017.

