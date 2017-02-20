The Best Corporators In India’s Richest Municipality

Select a date Select month February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Search with Google

As India’s richest municipal corporation goes to elections on February 21, 2017, an IndiaSpend analysis finds that four of five top corporators, by attendance, are from the Shiv Sena, a party that also reported the highest overall average attendance. We also found that most of the top five corporators, by attendance and questions asked, are from the city’s prosperous western suburbs, and education levels and participation tend to be positively correlated with performance. Four of top five spenders among corporators belong to the Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.

The top performing corporators in the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) are from Jogeshwari, Khar and Bandra and belong to the Shiv Sena. Education and criminal records do not necessarily determine performance, although education has a positive link with participation.

If you are from Mumbai, you can find track the performance of your Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) corporator in this interactive map:

The mean age of corporators is 43 years, and it is below 50 years in all wards. As many as 80% corporators have passed 10th standard and above.

Source: Praja Foundation, Association for Democratic Reforms, Mumbai Votes.

Which corporators participated the most in MCGM 2012-16?

In terms of attendance and number of questions asked, these were the five best corporators:

Most of the top five, by attendance, are, as we said, from the Shiv Sena, whose overall average attendance was followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Indian National Congress (INC).

Anant Nar, corporator from Jogeshwari (Ward K/E), and Anuradha Pednekar from Kurla (Ward L) also feature among the top five, by questions asked.

Most of The corporators from ‘top five’ who asked the most questions and attended the most council meetings, were from the western suburbs. A majority of the best wards in attendance and number of questions also are from the city’s west.

Among the major parties,NCP corporators asked the highest average number of questions, although only one party corporator (Saida Khan), gets into the top 10 corporators, by questions asked.

MNS asked the least questions, whereas independents fared worst in both participation indicators.

Three of the top five corporators, by attendance, and four of top five, by questions asked, are graduates and above. This probably shows a positive relation between high education and greater participation. The overall comparison of education level to attendance and number of questions, however, did not show a strong correlation, although it showed a positive trend.

Only one of the top five by attendance and questions asked has a criminal record. That is Anant Nar, with 12 criminal cases: Participation is apparently not an indicator for level of criminal activity of the corporator.

Although they do not feature in top five spenders, three of the top corporators in terms of attendance and all of the top five corporators by questions asked have spent more than the overall annual average.

The performance and participation of corporators however cannot be generalised by area or party but as Milind Mhaske of Praja Foundation suggests, it is connected with individual corporator’s research, work and initiative.

Who spent the most funds?

In terms of funds spent during their five-year terms and the average annual funds spent in their constituencies, the following five did best:

Four of the top five ‘spenders’ belong to regional parties such as Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. However, all the parties, including independents, spend, on average, about Rs 2.1 crore to Rs 2.2 crore per corporator.

(Spencer is an intern at IndiaSpend.)

We welcome feedback. Please write to respond@indiaspend.org. We reserve the right to edit responses for language and grammar.



__________________________________________________________________



“Liked this story? Indiaspend.org is a non-profit, and we depend on readers like you to drive our public-interest journalism efforts. Donate Rs 500; Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000.”