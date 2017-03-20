States With More Educated Women Have Healthier Children

Select a date Select month March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Search with Google

Policy-makers aiming to improve child health outcomes would do well to target more resources at women’s education, IndiaSpend’s analysis of National Family Health Survey 2015-16 (NFHS-4) data has shown. Education of women has a direct impact on children’s health, as states with more educated women show better health outcomes for children.

We looked at five states with the highest under-five mortality and five states with the lowest, and compared their performance against their proportion of women with more than 10 years of schooling.

Under-five mortality is the number of children under the age of five dying per 1,000 live births. It is considered a good indicator of child health because it is a result of a variety of inputs such as mother’s nutritional status and health, level of immunisation, income and food availability, sanitation, availability of maternal and child health services, and the overall safety of a child’s environment, according to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

We found the states of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Assam to have the highest under-five mortality rates. The percentage of women with more than 10 years of schooling in these states was lower than the national average of 35.7%.

Source: National Family Health Survey, 2015-16

Kerala, Goa, Manipur, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra have the lowest under-five mortality rate in the country, while the percentage of women with more than 10 years of schooling in these states was much higher than the national average.

Source: National Family Health Survey, 2015-16

There is other evidence that women’s education leads to better health outcomes for their children. A child born to a mother who can read is 50% more likely to survive past five years of age; each year of mother’s schooling decreases the probability of infant mortality by 5-10%, according to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s 2011 report, Education Counts.

The states with the lowest under-five mortality rates also fared better on women’s empowerment indicators such as more women owning bank accounts that they themselves use, and fewer women getting married before 18 years of age, as compared with the national average.

These states also have a higher-than-average percentage of women who get full antenatal care and who take iron and folic acid (IFA) supplements for 100 days or more during their pregnancy. Further, these states have a lower percentage of underweight children than the national average.

Healthier women have healthier children, IndiaSpend had reported in January, 2016. IFA supplements during pregnancy help fulfil the nutritional requirements of the mother and the baby–helping prevent anaemia, for instance–while also reducing the likelihood of birth defects.

For instance, Kerala, which has the lowest rate of under-five mortality (seven deaths per 1,000 live births)–at par with the United States–has 72.2% of women completing 10 years or more of schooling. As many as 63.4% of women get full antenatal care and 67.1% have IFA tablets for 100 days when pregnant–compared with 21% and 30.3% nationally.

On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh has the highest under-five mortality rate (78 deaths per 1,000 live births) and only 32.9% of its women complete 10 years or more of schooling. Subsequently, only 5.9% of its women get complete antenatal care and 12.9% consume IFA tablets for 100 days or more during pregnancy.

(Salve is an analyst and Yadavar is principal correspondent with IndiaSpend.)

