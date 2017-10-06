States With Highest Stunting Rates Are India’s Poorest (But Not Always)

Select a date Select month October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

Countries with high rates of stunting are likely to be less prosperous, according to a recent report. Six of 10 Indian states with the highest rates of stunting are among India’s poorest 10 states by per capita income, and only four of 10 Indian states with the lowest stunting rates figure among India’s richest 10 states, according to an IndiaSpend analysis of national health and economic data.

“Stunting is a proxy for overall cognitive and physical underdevelopment,” according to Stories Behind The Data, a September 2017 report published by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. “Stunted children will be less healthy and productive for the rest of their lives, and countries with high rates of stunting will be less prosperous.”

Stunting is the percentage of children aged 0-59 months whose height for age is below minus two standard deviations from the median of the World Health Organization’s Child Growth Standards. It reflects chronic undernutrition.

India has the highest population of children stunted (low height for age) due to malnutrition, at 48.2 million. In 2015-16, 38.4% of Indian children below the age of five were stunted, according to National Family Health Survey data.

“The first 1,000 days of a child’s life (from the start of the pregnancy to two years after birth) are absolutely critical,” Alok Ranjan, Country Lead–Nutrition, India Office, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation told IndiaSpend. “Adequate nutrition within this period is a must for enabling the child to achieve his or her full cognitive potential, a healthy immune system, and in future, a productive work-life. The effects of stunting are largely irreversible, and therefore it must be prevented for every child.”

A 1% loss in adult height due to childhood stunting is associated with a 1.4% loss in economic productivity and stunted children earn 20% less as adults compared to non-stunted individuals, IndiaSpend reported in July 2016.

Bihar, UP–India’s poorest states–have country’s highest stunting rates

In 2015-16, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh had India’s highest stunting rates, and they were also the poorest, according to data from the Economic Survey 2016-17.

Source: Economic Survey 2016-17, National Family Health Survey 2015-16.

Note: Per capita income for 2015-16 at current prices (2011-12).

Six states with the highest stunting rates–Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh–are part of the Empowered Action Group, eight states (including Odisha and Uttarakhand) which are socioeconomically backward.

Gujarat, which has India’s seventh highest stunting rate (38.5%), is the country’s tenth richest by per capita income.

Four of India’s 10 richest states have country’s lowest stunting rates

Four of India’s 10 richest states–Goa, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana–rank among the 10 states with the lowest stunting rates.

Kerala, which has India’s lowest stunting rate (19.7%), is the country’s fifth richest state. This is followed by Goa (20%), the country’s second richest state.

Source: Economic Survey 2016-17, National Family Health Survey 2015-16.

Note: Per capita income for 2015-16 at current prices (2011-12). Himachal Pradesh figures are for 2014-15.

Feeding practices, education of the girl child help reduce stunting

“While economic growth plays an important role, there are other important factors also that need to be addressed, in order to reduce stunting among children under five,” Ranjan said. “For instance, ensure adequate levels of maternal and child health services; focus on educating the girl child–keeping girls in school, thereby preventing early marriages among girls and hence preventing early pregnancies; quality coverage of family planning services; provide access and ensure utilisation of water and sanitation facilities; and strengthen food systems.”

Infant and young child feeding practices, particularly non-exclusive breastfeeding, contribute to stunting, according to this 2014 report by the World Health Organisation.

In 2015-16, 55% of Indian children under six months of age were exclusively breastfed, according to NFHS 2015-16 data.

Among the top five states with the lowest stunting rates, Tripura had the highest breastfeeding rate, with 71% of children below six months being exclusively breastfed. Karnataka, one of the richer states, saw a fall in the percentage of children under six months who were breastfed, from 58.6% in 2005-06 to 54.2% in 2015-16.

Uttar Pradesh had a breastfeeding rate of 42%. Seven of the 10 districts nationwide with the lowest rates of exclusive breastfeeding are in Uttar Pradesh, according to a July 2017 POSHAN report, an initiative led by the International Food Policy Research Institute.

Sanitation failures also led to higher stunting among children in Uttar Pradesh, as IndiaSpend reported in April 2017.

(Nair is an intern with IndiaSpend.)

