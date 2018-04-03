Smart Cities Mission: Key Scheme Echoes Failures Of Previous Government

Select a date Select month April 2018 March 2018 February 2018 January 2018 December 2017 November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Governance Newsletter Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

Mumbai: No more than 1.8% of the funds released for Smart Cities Mission (SCM) have been utilised since its launch in 2015, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Urban Development has reported.

SCM is a flagship scheme of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. Launched in 2015, it aims to create 100 smart cities, improve the quality of life for urban residents and steer India’s rapid urbanisation. It proposes to do this by using technology and data-driven solutions to promote investment and growth in cities.

With India’s urban population expected to reach 600 million by 2031, an increase of nearly 40% from 2011, urban development is key to ensure a smooth transition to a predominantly urban economy.

Slow progress

The first round of cities selected to participate in SCM are due to be completed between the financial years 2019-20 and 2020-21. However, the Twenty Second Report of the Standing Committee on Urban Development (2017-18) shows that since the mission’s launch in 2015, just Rs 182 crore ($28 million) has been utilised from the Rs 9,943.22 crore ($1.5 billion) released–amounting to 1.8%.

In fact, all six flagship schemes that the government promises will bring “an urban renaissance”–Smart Cities Mission, Swachh Bharat, National Urban Livelihood, Atal Mission for Rejuvenation & Urban Transformation (AMRUT), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Heritage City Development & Augmentation Yojana (HRIDAY)–have together used 21% of the funds allocated. That is Rs 7,850.72 crore ($1.2 billion) of the Rs 36,194.39 crore ($5.6 billion) available.

The National Livelihood Mission used the most–Rs 850 crore, 56% of funds released–followed by Swachh Bharat and AMRUT–Rs 2,223 crore or 38%, and Rs 2,480 crore or 29%, respectively.

Funds Allocated, Released & Utilised By Urban Development Programmes Scheme Funds Allocated Funds Released Funds Utilised FR vs FU% AMRUT 12447.19 8629.36 2480.43 28.74 HRIDAY 700.00 247.15 33.59 13.59 Smart Cities 10084.2 9943.22 182.62 1.83 Swachh Bharat 7690.52 5847.92 2223.22 38.01 National Urban Livelihood 2600.83 1514.85 850.34 56.13 Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana 15025.9 10011.89 2080.52 20.78 Total 48548.64 36194.39 7850.72 21.6

Source: Twenty second report of Standing Committee on Urban Development (2017-2018)

Poor implementation

“[E]ven after 3 years into the Mission the majority of the identified projects are still at the stage of preparation of detailed project report,” the committee said.

Just 3% of projects–23 of the 642 selected under SCM–were completed by February 2017, valued at Rs 305 crore ($47 million; of Rs 38,021 crore ($585 million) made available), as IndiaSpend reported on January 27, 2018.

A shortage of urban planners is holding up many projects, the report said.

India is expected to fall short of 1.1 million urban planners by 2020, according to Manvendra Deswal, head of Smart Cities Mission at the Delhi-based Confederation of Indian Industry.

The Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs told the committee that currently 5,500 town planners are working nationwide, and that 600 are graduating each year from the National Institutes of Technology, Indian Institutes of Technology and various engineering colleges, the report said. However, it added, this is not likely to help meet current completion targets for smart cities and it is the responsibility of state government to improve the situation.

Lack of capacity had been a lingering problem with the previous government’s urban programme, the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM), too, as this 2015 research paper showed.

The committee also highlighted reports that one agency was often “undoing the work done by another agency”, stating that they “strongly feel that lack of coordination between implementing agencies is a major reason why the intended benefits of SCM are still not visible to the public”.

Since schemes such as AMRUT and Swachh Bharat are mandated to work on similar infrastructure and urban renewal projects, the committee advised municipal authorities to ensure greater cooperation between each programme to avoid wasting funds and further delaying projects.

New government, same problems

JNNURM had similarly suffered shortfalls in implementation and fund utilisation, largely due to a lack of capacity at the local administration level, IndiaSpend reported in May 2013.

From 2005 to 2014, just 37% of urban infrastructure projects and 52% of basic urban services projects were completed under JNNURM. Rs 54 crore ($8.9 million) had remained unspent by the end of the programme.

A report released by the Comptroller & Auditor General (CAG) in November 2012 reviewing JNNURM performance had pointed to poor project management, recruitment challenges and difficulty in doing business at the municipal level.

States and union territories had been requested to set up state level nodal agencies to manage project execution and build project implementation units. However, the CAG report found that 10 states had not established these, and in several states vacancies had remained unfilled.

Similarly, special purpose vehicles, tasked with appraising and releasing funds, as well as managing smart city project implementation, were equally slow to begin operation. And there were reports of cities taking over a year to appoint project management consultants.

For instance, Kochi, selected for development as a smart city in February 2016, had yet to complete a single project due to burdensome legislation and delays in appointing a project management consultant by February 2017, as the Hindu reported in February 2017.

(Sanghera is an intern with IndiaSpend.)

We welcome feedback. Please write to respond@indiaspend.org. We reserve the right to edit responses for language and grammar.

__________________________________________________________________

“Liked this story? Indiaspend.org is a non-profit, and we depend on readers like you to drive our public-interest journalism efforts. Donate Rs 500; Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000.”