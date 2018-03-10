SC Order Halting J&K Police Action Against Army In Line With Delhi’s Policy Of 17 Years

Select a date Select month March 2018 February 2018 January 2018 December 2017 November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Governance Newsletter Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

Srinagar: Security beefed up after authorities imposed restrictions to prevent separatist-called protests against the killing of three civilians and a militant during a gunfight in Shopian; in Srinagar on March 5, 2018.

Mumbai: The Supreme Court’s recent stoppage of a Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police investigation into the shooting death of three civilians by the Indian army in Shopian district on January 27, 2018, is in line with the central government refusal over the last 17 years to allow prosecution of soldiers in 50 cases.

No soldier can be prosecuted without sanction from Delhi under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act. The Centre has denied 94% (47) of the 50 requests while the remaining 6% (three) are pending, according to data tabled in the Rajya Sabha (upper house of Parliament). The government has cited “lack of sufficient evidence to establish a prima facie case” in all cases.

“Under Section 6 of Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 and 1990, no prosecution, suit or other legal proceedings shall be instituted, except with the previous sanction of the central government, against any person in respect of anything done or purported to be done in exercise of the powers conferred by this Act,” according to a reply by Kiren Rijiju, minister of state in the home affairs, to the Rajya Sabha on July 19, 2017.

AFSPA empowers the governor of the state or the central government to declare any part of a state “disturbed”, a region that requires the deployment of armed forces, according to this note by PRS India, an advocacy.

AFSPA protects security forces (army, central police forces and state police personnel) from investigation and murder charges in a variety of circumstances, arrest without a warrant and the destruction of property likely to be used as shelters by insurgents.

Amnesty International, a human-rights advocacy, has said the law contravenes international laws and United Nations humanitarian laws. Amnesty also said the AFSPA violates Article 32 of the Indian Constitution, which gives right to effective remedy to citizens, IndiaSpend reported on July 22, 2016.

“If AFSPA is repealed or diluted, it is the army leadership’s considered view that the performance of battalions in counter-insurgency operations will be adversely affected and the terrorists or insurgents will seize the initiative,” according to this column by Brigadier Gurmeet Kanwal (retd), distinguished fellow at the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (IDSA), New Delhi, in Rediff on September 6, 2016.

Source: Rajya Sabha

Since 2000, the J&K government has sought the Centre’s approval to prosecute armed forces personnel for 10 alleged cases of killing civilians, six cases of disappearance of civilians, two cases of raping women, two cases of custodial death and other cases.

On March 5, 2018, the Supreme Court decided to halt a J&K police investigation into the death of three civilians by army personnel in Ganovpora village in Shopian district on January 27, 2018.

J&K Police had filed a first information report (FIR) against the personnel of 10 Garhwal Rifles on charges of murder and attempt to murder. Major Aditya Sharma, who was commanding the unit during the incident, was named in the FIR. The army claimed the firing was conducted in self-defence in response to stone pelting by a mob.

Sharma’s father Lt Col Karamveer Singh filed a case in the SC seeking the quashing of the FIR.

During the March 5, 2018, hearing, the J&K government clarified that Kumar was not named as an accused in the FIR. The Centre argued that the J&K police could not register a case against army personnel in the Shopian case without the Centre’s approval as AFSPA was in effect in the state.

The SC has ordered the J&K government to halt the case until it delivers its final ruling on April 24, 2018.

J&K witnessed 358 terrorist-related deaths in 2017–98% more than in 2013 when 181 deaths were recorded, IndiaSpend reported on February 14, 2018, citing data from South Asian Terrorism Portal run by the Institute for Conflict Management, a Delhi-based non-profit.

Although more than twice as many terrorists were killed in 2017 (218) as in 2013 (100), civilian casualties more than doubled to 57 in 2017 from 20 in 2013. The data reflect an overall worsening in the security situation in J&K.

(Sethi is a Mumbai-based freelance writer and geopolitical analyst.)

