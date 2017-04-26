Sanitation Failures Kill, Stunt Children Most In UP, 4 Other States

Select a date Select month April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Search with Google

Despite recently revealed improvements, primitive sanitation is killing, retarding the growth and leaving susceptible to disease millions of Indian children, according to an IndiaSpend analysis of the latest available national health data.

Uttar Pradesh (UP), Bihar, Madhya Pradesh (MP), Assam and Chhattisgarh had India’s highest under-five mortality, higher stunting (low height-for-age) rates and higher prevalence of diarrhoea due to lack of “improved sanitation”–usually a house with its own latrine connected to a sewer or septic tank–according to the National Family Health Survey 2015-16 (NFHS-4).

Unsafe water, poor hygiene practices and inadequate sanitation are not only the causes of the continued high incidence of diarrhoeal diseases but a significant contributing factor in under-five mortality caused by pneumonia, neonatal disorders and undernutrition, according to this 2016 report by the United Nations Children’s Fund.

Poor sanitation makes unhealthy children prone to water-borne diseases such as diarrhoea, jaundice and cholera, as IndiaSpend reported on January 6, 2016.

Improved sanitation, as we said, refers to a household with its own toilet, connected to a piped sewer system or flush to septic tank, flush to pit latrine, ventilated improved pit/biogas latrine, pit latrine with slab, twin pit/composting toilet, which is not shared with any other household.

Source: National Family Health Surveys 2005-06 and 2015-16Under-five mortality rate: deaths of children under the age of five per 1,000 live births

India’s under-five mortality rate–deaths of children under the age of five per 1,000 live births–declined from 74 in 2005-06 to 50 in 2015-16. Over the same time period, households with have improved sanitation have gone up from 29.1% to 48.4%.

Bihar has the the lowest percentage (25%) of households with improved sanitation, and the state recorded an under-five mortality rate of 58 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2015-16.

One of the leading causes of under-five mortality is diarrhoeal diseases, mostly caused due to lack of sanitation, according to this 2015 study by Public Health Foundation of India, a Delhi-based think tank.

Bihar is followed by Chhattisgarh, with only 32.7% of households reporting use of improved sanitation facilities.

Uttar Pradesh has the highest under-five mortality (78 deaths per 1,000 live births) and only 35% households reported use of improved sanitation facilities.

Only 44% rural households in UP reported toilet coverage till October 2016 under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Gramin), a central government programme to make India open defecation-free by October 2, 2019.

As many as 77% rural households practice open defecation (as against the national average of 55%), IndiaSpend reported on October 1, 2016.

Source: National Family Health Survey 2015-16; *Reported in the 2 weeks preceding the survey

Diarrhoeal diseases are the third largest cause of deaths among children under the age of five in India, according to this 2015 study by Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute, Puducherry.

UP, with the highest under-five mortality rate of 78, also reported the highest prevalence (15%) of children suffering from diarrhoea prior to the survey.

Source: National Family Health Survey 2015-16

Diarrhoeal diseases are also responsible for stunting in children (low height-for-age), according to this 2015 study by The institute of Fiscal Studies, a UK-based think tank.

“Growth failure (stunting), often associated with poor nutrition, is correlated, likely in a causal way, with lower educational and labour market attainments,” the study said.

