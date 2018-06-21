Rs 3: Amount India Spends Every Day On Each Indian’s Health

Select a date Select month June 2018 May 2018 April 2018 March 2018 February 2018 January 2018 December 2017 November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Governance Newsletter Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Modi’s Report Card Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

New Delhi: The amount India spends on public health per capita every year is Rs 1,112, less than the cost of a single consultation at the country’s top private hospitals–or roughly the cost of a pizza at many hotels. That comes to Rs 93 per month or Rs 3 per day.

At 1.02% of its gross domestic product (GDP)–a figure which remained almost unchanged in nine years since 2009–India’s public health expenditure is amongst the lowest in the world, lower than most low-income countries which spend 1.4% of their GDP on health, according to the National Health Profile, 2018, released by union minister for health and family welfare, J P Nadda, on June 19, 2018.

Sri Lanka spends about four times as much as India per capita on health, and Indonesia more than twice. India spends 1.02% of gross domestic product (GDP) on public health, compared to 1.4% by low-income countries, the new data reveal.

The equivalent proportion of GDP spent on health in the Maldives is 9.4%, in Sri Lanka 1.6%, in Bhutan 2.5% and in Thailand 2.9%.

The National Health Profile covers information on demographic, socio-economic, health status and health finance indicators, and on health infrastructure and human resources.

The National Health Policy 2017 talked about increasing public-health spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2025, but India hasn’t yet met the 2010 target of 2% of GDP, IndiaSpend reported in April 2017.

Source: National Health Profile, 2018

India’s low public-health spending is one reason why patients turn to the private sector for healthcare. Indians are the sixth biggest out-of-pocket (OOP) health spenders in the low-middle income group of 50 nations, we reported in May 2017. These costs push around 32-39 million Indians below the poverty line every year, according to various studies.

Without a significant increase in its healthcare budget, India’s health targets seem difficult to achieve: Reducing the infant mortality rate from 41 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2015-16 to 28 by 2019 and maternal mortality ratio from 167 deaths per 100,000 births in 2013-14 to 100 by 2018-2020, and eliminating tuberculosis by 2025.

India’s $16 (Rs 1112) per capita spend on health is fourth lowest in the South East Asian Region.

Public Expenditure On Health, South East Asia

Source: National Health Profile, 2018

“If you don’t increase public financing, you get into the mindset that the public sector cannot do anything,” Srinath Reddy, president of Public Health Foundation of India, an advocacy, told IndiaSpend in January 2018. “You have to leave it to the private sector to do what it wants and lose the opportunity to create a system that provides accessible and affordable care, which is the essence of universal health coverage.”

Which state is the best and the worst?

In order to evaluate the health performance of states by health spending, IndiaSpend compared the 2017-18 health index of NITI Aayog, the government’s think tank, with the per capita spending of Indian states on health.

The NITI Aayog’s health index measures a variety of health outcomes, including infant and under-five mortality rate, sex ratio at birth, immunisation coverage, institutional deliveries and health monitoring and governance indicators, such as occupancy of hospital beds, and processes, including infrastructure and human resources.

Mizoram’s per capita health expenditure is Rs 5,862, almost five times the Indian average, with the state spending 4.2% of its GDP on health in 2015. Arunachal Pradesh (Rs 5,177) and Sikkim (Rs 5,126) followed at the top.

At the other end of the spectrum, Bihar spent Rs 491 per capita on health, less than half the Indian average, spending 1.33% of its GDP on health. Just above Bihar were Madhya Pradesh (Rs 716) and Uttar Pradesh (Rs 733).

Mizoram ranks second on the NITI Aayog’s health index, while Bihar ranks fourth from the bottom.

However, health spending alone cannot improve a state’s health performance.

Nagaland, which spent Rs 2,450 on health per capita, ranked third from the bottom on the health index, while Kerala, which spent Rs 1,463, ranked first on the health index.

Source: Niti Aayog, National Health Profile, 2018

(Yadavar is a principal correspondent with IndiaSpend.)

