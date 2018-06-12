Ragging Incidents Up 75% In 1 Year, Over 3,000 Complaints In 5 Years

Select a date Select month June 2018 May 2018 April 2018 March 2018 February 2018 January 2018 December 2017 November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Governance Newsletter Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Modi’s Report Card Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

Mumbai: The University Grants Commission (UGC) received 3,022 complaints of student ragging over the last five years, between 2013 and 2017, according to official data presented in the Lok Sabha (lower house of Parliament).

Reported incidents of ragging increased 41% from 640 in 2013 to 901 in 2017, and 75% in one year (from 515 in 2016).

A ragging incident was reported from Kolkata where a first-year student of St. Paul’s College was allegedly stripped and tortured by ex-students on May 17, 2018, The Times of India reported on June 2, 2018. “Feeling humiliated, the victim also allegedly made a failed attempt to end his life,” the report said.

The maximum complaints (15% or 461) were reported in Uttar Pradesh–the country’s most populous state–between 2013 and 2017. As many as 143 complaints were reported in the state in 2017, the most registered by any state over the last five years.

Source: Lok Sabha

Uttar Pradesh was followed by Madhya Pradesh (357), West Bengal (337), Odisha (207) and Bihar (170).

Ragging persists despite efforts to curb menace

Of the 2,041 complaints received between January 1, 2015 and March 27, 2018, students have been punished in 871 cases including suspension in 338 cases, Satya Pal Singh, minister of state in the ministry of human resource development, told the Lok Sabha in a reply on April 2, 2018.

The UGC had brought regulations to curb the menace of ragging in 2009, the minister said. The regulations provide suspension, debarring, rustication and even expulsion of guilty students.

“Despite the Government’s ban on ragging since the late 1970s and two subsequent interventions by the Supreme Court (1999 & 2006) issuing guidelines to eradicate ragging, it is still found that a significant section of stakeholders continue to support ragging and justify it by dividing the act into severe and mild, with the latter, in their argument, being benign in nature,” according to a study, mandated by the Supreme Court of India, published on August 11, 2017.

As many as 22 students from Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, were suspended last year for bullying and abusing freshers, The Times of India reported on September 22, 2017.

In another incident last year, two engineering students were arrested by the police in Bhubaneswar for ragging a first-year student, Business Standard reported on September 12, 2017.

36% students surveyed feel ragging prepares them for the real world

Nearly 40% students who participated in the Supreme Court-mandated psycho-social study admitted to being ragged while about 33% enjoyed being ragged. Around 45% students said they felt bad initially but later felt it was alright.

Nearly 36% students felt ragging prepared them to deal with harshness of the outside world.

Themes that emerged from interviews with 187 students on questions pertaining to ragging practices. Figures denote the number of interviews in which that theme occurred.

Source: University Grants Commission

While 40% students felt ragging helped making friends in colleges, 28% said it added fun to college life. Over 30% students said it impacted studies negatively.

As many as 84% students said they did not complain when ragged. While 41% said they were not sure whether authorities would take action against seniors, 38% said they did not want to harm their career.

Ragging can lead to long-term psychological and negative impact on students, the study found. Victims of ragging face mental health problems such as depression, anxiety, suicidal ideation, suicide attempts, and lower levels of self-worth when compared to students who are not ragged.

(Mallapur is an analyst with IndiaSpend.)

We welcome feedback. Please write to respond@indiaspend.org. We reserve the right to edit responses for language and grammar.



__________________________________________________________________

