Only 1 In 10 Indian Children Aged 6-23 Months Gets Adequate Diet

Select a date Select month May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Search with Google

Only one in 10 Indian children aged 6-23 months gets “adequate diet”, according to an IndiaSpend analysis of data from National Family Health Survey 2015-16 (NFHS-4). Consequently, 35.7% of children below five years of age are underweight, according to NFHS-4 data.

After birth, between 0-6 months, breastmilk alone is sufficient to meet an infant’s requirement for food and water. Only 55% children are exclusively breastfed for six months, according to NFHS-4, a rise of 9% from 2005-06 (NFHS-3).

The period of transition from exclusive breastfeeding to family foods, referred to as complementary feeding, covers a child from 6-23 months and is a vulnerable period. It is the time when malnutrition starts in many infants, contributing to the high prevalence of malnutrition in children under two years of age. Optimal breastfeeding in the first year and complementary feeding practices together can prevent almost one-fifth of deaths in children under five years of age, according to the United Nations Children’s Fund.

Optimal complementary feeding is the most effective intervention that can significantly reduce stunting during the first two years of life. Stunted children are more susceptible to fall sick, underperform in schools, more likely to become overweight and often earn less than non-stunted co-workers. Furthermore, inadequate iron intake can lead to iron deficiency anaemia (IDA) which leads to permanently impaired cognitive ability, which leads to a reduction in adult wages, according to this 2015 study.

An “adequate diet” is defined as introduction of nutritionally-adequate and safe complementary (solid) foods at six months together with continued breastfeeding up to two years of age or beyond.

The guidelines for adequate diet, as per the World Health Organization (WHO), include:

Continue frequent, on-demand breastfeeding until two years of age or beyond;

Start feeding at six months with small amounts of food and increase gradually as the child gets older;

Increase the number of times that the child is fed: 2–3 meals per day for infants 6-8 months of age and 3-4 meals per day for infants 9-23 months of age, with 1-2 additional snacks as required;

Use fortified complementary foods or vitamin-mineral supplements as needed; and

During illness, increase fluid intake including more breastfeeding, and offer soft, favourite foods.

India has more malnourished children than sub-Saharan Africa and nearly one of every five malnourished children in the world is from India.

The worst performing state was Rajasthan where only 3.4% of children in the 6-23 months age-group reportedly got adequate diet, followed by Gujarat (5.2%) and Uttar Pradesh (5.3%). The best performing state/union territory was Puducherry (31%), followed by Tamil Nadu (30.7%) and Meghalaya (23.6%).

In 21 of 36 states/union territories (UTs), the percentage of non-breastfed children having an adequate diet was more than that of breastfed children.

Among the larger states, only Tamil Nadu met its millennium development goal (MDG) target with a reduction of 67% in infant mortality rate to 19 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2015, IndiaSpend reported on January 9, 2017.

Children Aged 6-23 Months Receiving An Adequate Diet, By State/Union Territory

Source: National Family Health Survey, 2015-16

Despite having an Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme, a flagship programme of the central government since 1975 and one of the world’s largest for child-care and development, and increasing the budget for child health by more than three times over a decade to 2014-15, India missed its MDG targets, IndiaSpend reported on January 4, 2016.

From not actually covering all eligible children to having infrastructural gaps, many deficiencies of ICDS have been documented, IndiaSpend reported on May 3, 2017.

“The NFHS data is not just a reflection of the state of health and nutritional well-being of children and expecting mothers, but also provides the direction for corrective measures in state policies and programmes on child health and malnutrition,” Soha Moitra, regional director (north), Child Rights and You (CRY), an advocacy, told ABP Live in an interview on April 19, 2017.

“In the context of addressing child malnutrition, universalisation of anganwadi centres (courtyard shelters) and a robust system of growth monitoring are measures that can lead us to lasting solutions to such issues,” Moitra added.

NITI Aayog, the government’s premier think-tank, in its three-year (2017-20) agenda draft, made some suggestions for tackling nutrition issues:

There is an urgent need for web-enabled Nutrition Information System, which should be synergised with the health information management system and mother- and child-tracking system.

For optimal nutrition outcomes, coordination among different frontline workers is essential. One of the mechanisms to motivate them could be through provision of joint-performance based incentives.

Convergence of nutrition is important. Of 194 districts with high levels of child undernutrition, there are only 11 districts where three major nutrition programmes are running concurrently.

More flexibility to states under ICDS, where states can devise interventions to suit their local needs.

Engaging the private sector for fortification of wheat, flour, rice, edible oils and milk. Fortified food can be incorporated into mid-day meals, public distribution shops and anganwadi centres that provide hot cooked meals.

(Saha is an MA Gender and Development student at Institute of Development Studies, University of Sussex.)

We welcome feedback. Please write to respond@indiaspend.org. We reserve the right to edit responses for language and grammar.

__________________________________________________________________

“Liked this story? Indiaspend.org is a non-profit, and we depend on readers like you to drive our public-interest journalism efforts. Donate Rs 500; Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000.”