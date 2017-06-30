One Nation, One Tax: 5 Things You Should Know Ahead Of GST Rollout

Select a date Select month June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Search with Google

The government is all set to roll out the goods and services tax (GST) at the stroke of the midnight on June 30, 2017.

All states/union territories, except Jammu & Kashmir, have approved the state goods & services Act (SGST) for ensuring the roll out.

Benefits Of GST Trade Consumers Reduction in multiplicity of taxes Simpler tax system Mitigation of cascading/double taxation Reduction in prices of goods & services

due to elimination of cascading Development of common national market Uniform prices throughout the country Simpler tax regime Increase in employment opportunities

Source: GST Council

Here are five things you must know ahead of the big change in indirect taxation across the country

1) What exactly is GST?

GST is paid when a consumer buys something (even a company buying inputs). The tax is levied on every transaction in the supply of goods and services, barring certain exempted items such as petroleum products. The tax levied at one stage can be set off or deducted from the tax to be paid at the next stage.

India has a dual GST–Central GST (CGST) and State GST (SGST). There is also an integrated GST (IGST) on the inter-state supply of goods and services, which can be set off against CGST and SGST that is to be paid.

From July 1, 2017, India will move to a one-tax, one-nation regime. All goods and services will be taxed under one of four slabs–5%, 12%, 18% and 28%–wherever they are purchased.

2) Who decides GST rates?

The GST Council including the union finance minister (who will be the chairman of the council) and the state finance ministers will finalise the GST rates.

3) Where do you register for GST?

The Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN), a non-government, private company with the central government holding 24.5% stake, will provide IT infrastructure and support services to the governments, taxpayers and other service providers for the implementation of GST.

4) Relaxation in rules for two months

The GST council has relaxed the tax filing norms for two months–July & August, 2017–for those still maintaining manual records or in the process of GST transition.

The council has finalised a simplified form instead of invoice-wise returns, according to this release by the Central Board of Excise & Customs, the government department overseeing the implementation of GST. There would be no late fees or penalties for late returns, and regular returns would need to be filed from September.

Accounts & Records In GST Regime 1) Compliance verification in GST will be done

through examination of accounts and records maintained, only if required 2) One tax, one type of record: No need to

maintain separate records for different taxes like value added tax, Excise

& Service Tax 3) The required records are:

a) All records of goods and services that a

person supplies or receives in the course of his business;

b) All records of goods imported;

c) Any other supporting documents such as

contracts and price quotation to show liability to GST 4) Taxable persons with turnover of less than

Rs 2 crore are not required to get their accounts audited or submit

reconciliation statement with annual returns

Source: GST@GoI

5) Which items are covered under GST and which are not subject to GST?

Daily use consumer items such as cereals, pulses, dairy produce, fresh meat, fish, fresh vegetables and fruits are all exempt from GST, according to government data.

Education and skill development services have also been granted exemption, official data show.

Alcoholic drinks, electricity and five petroleum products (crude oil, petrol, diesel, natural gas and aviation turbine fuel) are out of the purview of GST. These will continue to attract VAT and central excise. The petroleum products have been excluded only temporarily.

We welcome feedback. Please write to respond@indiaspend.org. We reserve the right to edit responses for language and grammar.



__________________________________________________________________

