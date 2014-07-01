Needed For Indian Schools: Students & Teachers

Select a date Select month May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Search with Google

The good news for Indian primary school education is that larger Indian states like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh are now building adequate infrastructure for primary and secondary schools.

The bad news is that access to schools is still a major challenge for children as is the availability of teachers, acute in states like Bihar and West Bengal.

Not surprisingly, many big states still languish at the bottom of the Education Development Index (EDI) released recently by the District Information System for Education (DISE).

The purpose of computing an EDI, released with the Flash Statistics 2013-14, is to know the comparative status of a state vis-à-vis other states with regard to different aspects of universalisation of education. The index summarises various aspects related to input, process and outcome indicators and identify geographic areas that lag in overall education development.

IndiaSpendhad earlier looked at the basic results, which showed how some union territories and small states have done very well in the index. The main concern, however, is with bigger states which have a larger proportion of children thanks to a high population. We have excluded the northeastern states, union territories and hilly states from our analysis since their geographical conditions and administrative set up don’t compare with the rest of country. We will be looking at the results of big states with respect to their EDI ranks and scores. The following table shows the top 5 big states with respect to EDI ranks:

Karnataka is at 5th rank, the highest for any big state. The state has continued to maintain its rank from last year but the state has slipped from its second position in 2011-12. The state has also scored a 5th rank in primary education EDI and 7th rank in the upper primary section.

Tamil Nadu follows Karnataka in the composite EDI rankings but the state has actually slipped from 3rd rank in 2011 and 2012 to 7th rank in 2013-14.

There has been an improvement in the ranking for Gujarat from 18th to 8th in 2013-14. Punjab has actually fallen from 6th place in 2012-13 to 10th place in 2013-14 and Maharashtra has slipped from 8th place in 2012-13 to 13th position in 2013-14.

If we look at the primary and upper primary EDI rankings among the big states, Tamil Nadu ranks 4th on primary school EDI rankings and ranks 6th in the upper primary section.

Let us now look at the reasons why these particular states have done so well. An idea about that can be gauged from their performance in the four main indicators; access, teachers index, infrastructure and outcome(Read Box On Indicators).

We can see that most of the top five states are doing quite well on the infrastructure side of things for primary schools. And most of the states are not doing well in access indicators with Tamil Nadu having the lowest score of 0.2.

If we look at the upper primary scores, access and outcomes results are not satisfactory while infrastructure and teachers EDI are doing quite good for the top five states.

Let us now look at the big states that did not do so well in the index. The following table shows the composite index for the bottom 5 states.

Bottom 5 composite EDI (primary + upper primary) ranks

Madhya Pradesh leads the table with 31st rank and Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state of the country (199 million), is right at the bottom of the table with 35th rank (last rank). It can also be seen that all the states, except Jharkhand, have seen a fall in their ranks from last year. Jharkhand has seen an improvement over its last year’s rank from 35th to 33rd in 2013-14.

Let us look at the rankings according to the scores on different indicators:

Bottom 5 (primary EDI Scores)

A surprise here is the high scores on learning outcomes and infrastructure: almost all states have scores between 0.5-0.8. Access continues to be an issue in almost all the five states in both primary and upper primary sections.

Conclusion

It is interesting to see that the outcome indicators, which calculate the gross enrolment ratio (overall, SC and ST) and ratio of exit class over Class I enrolment, are pretty such similar for both the top five and bottom five states. One reason for this is that a few states reported this to be above 100%, which is treated as missing values in EDI computation. Hence, this indicator cannot be used to determine anything.

Access is a concern for both the top five as well as the bottom five states. The Governments could either build more schools or improve roads and public transport to ensure that more children can access their schools in nearby villages, towns or cities.Infrastructure indicators within the school have seen an improvement in both top and bottom states.

The teacher’s index can be looked at as a deciding factor between the top and bottom states. Forthe top five states, the average range is between 0.8 to 0.9 while for the bottom five states, the lowest score is 0.2 and the highest is 0.6. This indicator highlights the disparity between the availability of teachers.

So, although the index is quite comprehensive, it lacks information on the qualitative aspects of education. For example, the outcome data focuses solely on enrollment and gender parity but does not talk about the test scores or the quality of education received by the students. The teacher’s index also focuses on the number or the availability of teachers and does not bring out the quality of education they impart to the children.