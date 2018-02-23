Nearly A Third of India’s States/UTs Have Not Hiked Pay To Women Who Form Core Of Health Services

Select a date Select month February 2018 January 2018 December 2017 November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Governance Newsletter Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

As many as 11 states and four union territories (UTs) have not announced any change in the additional salary paid to anganwadi (courtyard shelter or creches) workers (AWWs) and anganwadi helpers (AWHs) since 2015, according to government data.

India utilises the services of 1.18 million AWWs and 1.16 million AWHs under anganwadi services in the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS), an early childhood care and development programme to improve health and nutritional status of children between 0-6 years. The number of AWWs dropped 7% to 1.18 million in 2016 compared to 2013.

AWWs and AWHs are part time “honorary workers” from the local community who provide government services to children, pregnant and nursing women.

AWWs and AWHs are already overburdened and underpaid for the various services that they are expected to render under ICDS. AWWs have been forced to shell out money from their own pockets due to delays.

Nearly 40% of anganwadi workers surveyed in 2014 in six states had to use their personal money to run the anganwadi centre and 35% of them had not been paid on time, according to Progress of Children Under Six, 2016, report. In some states like Tamil Nadu, where the ICDS is robust, honorarium paid to the AWHs is higher than AWWs in Uttar Pradesh, added the report.

The central government enhanced the honorarium of AWWs and AWHs by Rs 1,500 and Rs 750 per month–to Rs 3,000 and Rs 1,500 per month, respectively–with effect from April 1, 2011.

States and UTs provide additional salary to AWWs and AWHs out of their resources.

Kerala, Tripura and West Bengal have not increased salary paid to AWHs or AWWs, according to data made available as of March 2015 and December 2017 to the Rajya Sabha (upper house of Parliament). Uttar Pradesh, with nearly 170,000 AWWs and 150,000 AWHs, increased payments to Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 per month, respectively, as of December 2017, from Rs 200 and Rs 100 per month

Delhi increased the total salary (including centre’s allocation) to Rs 9,678 for AWWs and Rs 4,839 to AWHs, the Times of India reported on July 22, 2017.

The state government has also provided an additional Rs 500 and Rs 250, respectively, for internet/mobile charges, the Hindu reported on July 22, 2017.

States & UTs That Have Not Recorded Any Change In Anganwadi Wages State/UT Andhra Pradesh Assam Chattisgarh Dadra and Nagar Haveli (UT) Daman and Diu (UT) J&K Kerala Lakshadweep (UT) Madhya Pradesh Manipur Odisha Puducherry (UT) Sikkim West Bengal Tripura

Source: Rajya Sabha (2017 and 2015); Data as of December 21, 2017

While Odisha hiked the remuneration of anganwadi workers from October 2017, Karnataka increased the salaries after protests by anganwadi workers.

The wage increase in news report for states like Odisha and Kerala does not reflect in the government response in Parliament.

Despite two email requests and as many calls over three weeks to the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the state government of Kerala on clarification of wages, we have not received any response. We will update the copy if and when we receive it.

(Paliath is an analyst with IndiaSpend.)

